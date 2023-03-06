Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray made a controversial statement on March 5 targeting Hindus. In his statement, Uddhav said, “Did our country get freedom by sprinkling cow urine? Did it happen that cow urine was sprinkled, and we got freedom? It was not so. The freedom fighters had made sacrifices, and then we got freedom.”

Irked by the Election Commission’s decision to hand over the Shiv Sena party symbol to Eknath Shinde’s group, the former CM of Maharashtra made several controversial statements. He said the EC is a “Chuna Lagao Commission”. He also called EC the “slave of the people in power”.

As per media reports, Thackeray lashed out at EC during a meeting held at Khed village in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He said, “The Election Commission is a ‘Chuna Lagao Aayog’ and is a slave of those in power. The principle on the basis of which the Election Commission took this decision is wrong. The Election Commission has taken away the party name and symbol from us, but they cannot take away the Shiv Sena from me.”

He added, “Shiv Sena was founded by my father and not by the father of the Election Commission. Maharashtra is my family. How will they take care of it? I need you all with me. I want to tell the traitors that they can steal the name and symbol, but they cannot steal Shiv Sena. I want to specifically tell the EC if they are not suffering from blindness, then they should come on the ground and check the situation.”

Uddhav claimed efforts are being made to break him. “It is not an effort to break Shiv Sena but to break Marathi Manush and Hindutva. Those who did not matter to street dogs are now planning to break [us]. They [Marathi Manush] do not accept the decision of the EC. We will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.”

He said, “Sardar Patel banned RSS. They stole the name of Sardar Patel. Similarly, they stole Subhash Chandra Bose and did the same with Balasaheb Thackeray. I challenge them to ask for votes in the name of Modi and not in the name of Shiv Sena and photo of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

He added, “The government was functioning well, but why was it dissolved? The government fell because we were cheated. Our MLAs were given sedation injections. We have written a letter to the Prime Minister. Kejriwal also came to meet me. He said a lot of things have been happening, and we have to unite. I am ready.”

‘We will respond with development’

Reacting to the remarks made by Uddhav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “He (Uddhav Thackeray) should look within himself. Today the place was different, otherwise, his words & allegations were the same. Tomorrow he can call Anil Deshmukh & Nawab Malik freedom fighters. We’ll respond to their allegations by doing development work. We will take the state forward. People are watching and want development works and are not interested in seeing (politicians) abusing each other.”

The cow urine jibe

Cow urine jibe is one of the most popular ways among terrorists, Leftist liberals, to abuse Hindus and Indians. Sadly, this was not the first time Uddhav used the cow urine jibe. In October 2020, he attacked BJP with crass, Hinduphobic references to Gaumutra (cow urine) and gobar (cow dung). The Shiv Sena supremo made derogatory remarks while addressing the annual Shiv Sena Dusshera Mela.

Not to forget, in 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack, killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah. The terrorist, identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

TMC leader Mahua Moitra is among the politicians who often use the cow urine jibe to attack BJP supporters. DMK leader Dr DNV Senthilkumar S also mocked the BJP-ruled States in the North by making the ‘gau mutra’ jibe on the floor of the parliament.