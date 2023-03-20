On Sunday (March 19) evening, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises.

In a video that has now come to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

India has now sought an explanation from the top UK diplomat in the country over the lack of security outside the Indian High Commission in London.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called upon the UK government to arrest and prosecute the pro-Khalistan elements, responsible for the incident. It has asked the UK government to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future.

“An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. India finds unacceptable the indifference of UK Government to security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK,” MEA said in a statement.

As per a report by CNN-News 18, the local police in London were alerted about the possibility of a Khalistani ambush at the Indian High Commission building but the authorities did not send a police team.

The pro-Khalistani elements, responsible for removing the Indian tricolour, are said to be students studying in local colleges.

Meanwhile, UK’s High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, tweeted, “I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London – totally unacceptable.”

India responds with a ‘bigger flag’

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in London has replaced the earlier flag with a much bigger flag that now covers the entire balcony and wall.

India gives back to vandals Khalistanis .. Now a bigger flag is in place at Indian mission in London pic.twitter.com/SapoAHmSmt — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) March 19, 2023

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In September 2019, the Indian High Commission in London witnessed an attack after protests over the abrogation of Article 370.

A 10,000-strong mob of British Pakistanis marched in London as part of the ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ and then launched attack at the building. Several windows and window panes were smashed by the attackers.