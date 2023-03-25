Saturday, March 25, 2023
Kapil Sharma reveals he was asked by the channel to not use the word ‘Paagal’, says ‘we are moving backwards’

Kapil Sharma said, "It is a word that we use casually with our children, and siblings call each other 'paagal' with fun. I sometimes think we're moving backward."

On 24th March 2023, comedian Kapil Sharma appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’. Apart from answering questions regarding his recently released film ‘Zwigato’, Kapil Sharma also made some remarks about the form of comedy and the changes incorporated in the same over a period of time. Kapil Sharma, during this interaction, said that recently he was instructed by the channel that he cannot use the word ‘paagal’ (meaning mad) on his show. Kapil Sharma also remarked that by imposing such restrictions on comedy, we are moving backwards.

In this talk show, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Kapil Sharma, “We are evolving as a society, comedy that used to be funny 10 years ago, people are now taking a lot of offense to that. So then when you write a script or sit down with your team, do you keep it in mind that we can’t make fun of such and such situation?”

Kapil Sharma answered, “Honestly it happens a lot, in the society that I come from Amritsar, Punjab it’s there in our culture that the bride’s side would tease the groom and call him out with names and joke over it. Body shaming and other things, that were in our culture but now if we do it here it’s called body shaming. When you work with GEC (General Entertainment Channel) channels, you get S&Ps (standards and practices) on words you can’t even imagine. Currently, I was told by the channel that I cannot use the word ‘paagal’. I didn’t get it and asked why? Later, they told me the reason saying, actual people who are termed with the name get offended.”

Kapil Sharma further said, “Yet, it is a word that we use casually with our children, and siblings call each other ‘paagal’ with fun. I sometimes think we’re moving backward. I recall Javed Akhtar said in an interview that he couldn’t write the moment in Sholay where Dharmendra speaks while hiding behind the statue of Lord Shiva because it would offend people.”

It is notable that Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show has previously been criticised for some of its body-shaming jokes. Throughout the show, he frequently makes fun of Sumona Chakravarti’s appearance and Kiku Sharda’s weight.

The Kapil Sharma Show is aired on Sony Entertainment Television and has become a hugely popular weekend comedy show since its inception in 2016. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and includes comedy skits by a team involving several actors and comedians, and interviews with celebrities. Filmstars are regular invitees to the show, who appear in it to promote their upcoming movies. Before The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony, Kapil Sharma had hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil on Colors, an almost similar show.

