Friday, March 10, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Why no action against those openly calling for violence against Hindi-speakers': DMK's poll strategist...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Why no action against those openly calling for violence against Hindi-speakers’: DMK’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor asks TN govt

“All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this doesn’t absolve those who’re openly calling for violence against #Hindi speaking people in #TN. Why no action against the likes of Seeman for their vitriolic utterances?", wrote Kishor

OpIndia Staff
Prashant Kishor , Senthamizhan Seeman
4

On Friday, March 10, DMK’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor questioned why no action has been taken against the people who have been inciting hatred and violence against Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu. 

Sharing a video of a Naam Tamil Katchi leader Senthamizan Seeman who is heard making provocative remarks against Hindi-speaking people, Prashant Kishor wrote, “All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this doesn’t absolve those who’re openly calling for violence against #Hindi speaking people in #TN. Why no action against the likes of @SeemanOfficial for their vitriolic utterances?

In the video, Seeman can be heard speaking Tamil to a crowd. In the video, it is stated by Seeman that “Hindi-speaking people will hastily pack their stuff and flee from this place. I don’t know how many I will beat. They will pack their belongings within a week.”

Earlier, on Sunday Prashant Kishor had released a video stating that the attacks were real and should not be ignored by the Tamil Nadu government. He said that Tamil Nadu police and the ruling leaders of Bihar have disapproved of the incident calling it fake, but the attacks need to be looked into.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu denied the assault on Bihari workers and issued a statement on Thursday, March 2 claiming that Bihari migrant workers were not being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He said he had reached out to his counterpart in Bihar, DGP RS Bhatti, and refuted the reports being shared in the media and social media.

“The DGP of Tamil Nadu has denied of any such attacks on the migrant workers. But the incidents are real. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has also disapproved of these incidents. I will post the correct videos” Prashant Kishor said while addressing a press conference on March 6. 

On March 5, Kishor quoted a tweet by Tamil Nadu police who had shared a video of an attack from February 16. In the video, a man could be seen being beaten on a train by some Tamil-speaking individuals.

Kishor quoted the tweet and said, “This video has been shared by Tamil Nadu Railway Police on 16 February. The DGP of Tamil Nadu Government should also inform about the status of this FIR registered in GRP Chennai.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDMK Prashant Kishor, DMK Bihar, DMK Hindi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com