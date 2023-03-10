On Friday, March 10, DMK’s poll strategist Prashant Kishor questioned why no action has been taken against the people who have been inciting hatred and violence against Hindi-speaking people in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing a video of a Naam Tamil Katchi leader Senthamizan Seeman who is heard making provocative remarks against Hindi-speaking people, Prashant Kishor wrote, “All those who used fake videos to incite hate & violence must be dealt with as per the law. But this doesn’t absolve those who’re openly calling for violence against #Hindi speaking people in #TN. Why no action against the likes of @SeemanOfficial for their vitriolic utterances?

In the video, Seeman can be heard speaking Tamil to a crowd. In the video, it is stated by Seeman that “Hindi-speaking people will hastily pack their stuff and flee from this place. I don’t know how many I will beat. They will pack their belongings within a week.”

Earlier, on Sunday Prashant Kishor had released a video stating that the attacks were real and should not be ignored by the Tamil Nadu government. He said that Tamil Nadu police and the ruling leaders of Bihar have disapproved of the incident calling it fake, but the attacks need to be looked into.

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu denied the assault on Bihari workers and issued a statement on Thursday, March 2 claiming that Bihari migrant workers were not being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He said he had reached out to his counterpart in Bihar, DGP RS Bhatti, and refuted the reports being shared in the media and social media.

“The DGP of Tamil Nadu has denied of any such attacks on the migrant workers. But the incidents are real. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu has also disapproved of these incidents. I will post the correct videos” Prashant Kishor said while addressing a press conference on March 6.

On March 5, Kishor quoted a tweet by Tamil Nadu police who had shared a video of an attack from February 16. In the video, a man could be seen being beaten on a train by some Tamil-speaking individuals.

यह वीडियो तमिलनाडु रेलवे पुलिस ने 16 फ़रवरी को शेयर किया है।



तमिलनाडु सरकार के DGP को GRP Chennai में रजिस्टर्ड इस FIR के status के बारे में भी बताना चाहिए। https://t.co/vMzOZXCHQH — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 5, 2023

Kishor quoted the tweet and said, “This video has been shared by Tamil Nadu Railway Police on 16 February. The DGP of Tamil Nadu Government should also inform about the status of this FIR registered in GRP Chennai.”