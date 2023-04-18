On Tuesday, April 18, Angkita Dutta, the Assam Youth Congress President took to Twitter to post multiple tweets on her timeline where she opened up about the alleged harassment she has been facing at the hands of National Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV and the lack of interest shown by higher-ups in her case.

In one tweet, she tagged the party supremos while reiterating the harassment she has been facing from her colleague and senior party leader Srinivan BV. “@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi,” she tweeted.

She claimed that even though it has been six months since she first complained to the party bosses about Srinivas BV, Rahul Gandhi and others have not initiated an enquiry against Srinivas BV and are instead forcing her to keep quiet.

“When previous @IYC President Keshav Kumar had sexually harassed and because of #MeToo came out. He was compelled to remove. Now despite being mentally harassed and discriminated by @srinivasiyc for 6 months. I have been told to keep Mum and no enquiry is initiated @RahulGandhi,” she wrote.

In her subsequent tweets, she elaborated how she has raised the issue with the higher-ups in the party but no action was taken against Srinivas BV. She questioned why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who frequently advocate for women’s empowerment, have maintained a stoic silence on her issue.

“Despite my complaints, no enquiry committee has been initiated against @srinivasiyc Is this the safe space @RahulGandhi talks about women @priyankagandhi,” Angkita Dutta wrote.

“I had a lot of faith in @RahulGandhi and went to Jammu during @bharatjodo to appraise him of @srinivasiyc harassment and demeaning use of language towards me. It’s April now and still no equity against him,” she wrote further, expressing disappointment at the Congress party’s hypocritical standards.

She claimed that since he is shielded by the party leadership, Srinivas BV believes he is extremely powerful and entitled and can get away after harassing and demeaning a woman in the organisation.

“I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seem interested. @srinivasiyc in the guise of his PR is getting away with all kind of wrong doings,” she added.

As she continued to make severe accusations against the party’s leadership, she tweeted, “I am a four generations congressmen. I have contest internal organisation twice, make booth committee, beaten by police. My education from Pol Sc to LLB in Delhi Uni, to PhD in Guwahati University. We keep quiet for the sake of the party. But harassment doesn’t stop by Srinivas.”

Notably, Angkita Dutta opened up about the alleged harassment when, earlier in the day, Twitter user @aboyobbhuyan tweeted about her plight. Angkita Dutta responded by tweeting, “How can a sexist and chauvinistic lead @IYC torture and demean a woman every single time. What happened to @priyankagandhi ladki hoon ladk Shakti hoon.”

Notably, till the time this report was published, Congress leader Srinivas BV had not responded to the serious allegation levelled at him by his colleague Angkita Dutta.

It is notable here that earlier, Congress’ former spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi had resigned and later joined Uddhav Thackeray’s party citing misbehaviour by some party workers and the party leadership’s unwillingness to defend her.