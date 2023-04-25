Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Assam: Group of Muslim men beat up women for ‘engaging in immoral act’ a day after Eid, arrested

A day after Eid, a group of Muslim men mercilessly beat up two women in broad daylight. The incident took place on Sunday (April 23) at a roadside Dhaba (eatery) near the bridge of the Beki River on National Highway 31, Barpeta, Assam. The video was the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Barpeta police took to Twitter to inform that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Notably, this year Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, followed by Basi Eid on April 23, 2023.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Sanidul Islam, Bilal Hussain, Amir Hussain, Alamgir Ali, Akaas Ali, Saqibul Hussain, Saddam Hussain, Jahidul Islam, Abul Hussain, Abdul Latif, and Raju Ahmed reportedly dragged the women out of the dhaba and subjected them to verbal abuse before physically assaulting them. The irate mob also broke into the dhaba and ransacked the place. A customer at the dhaba was also beaten up by the assailants.

The assaulters accused the women of ‘engaging in an immoral act’ inside the Dhaba premises. Locals alleged that the people in the dhaba were involved in immoral activities including sex rackets, and drugs among others.

The young women were fortunately saved due to the promptness shown by a few local youths present at the dhaba. On getting the information, the Barpeta police reached the spot, intervened and took the two young women into their custody.

