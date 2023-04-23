Sunday, April 23, 2023
Assam: IGGL completes Asia’s largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline across the Brahmaputra river to connect Majuli with Jorhat

The total length of the pipeline in this single HDD crossing is 4,080 meters across the main water channel of the Brahmaputra River.

OpIndia Staff
Image from EastMojo
The Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) has completed the largest underwater hydrocarbon pipeline in Asia (24-inch diameter and above), which is also the second longest in the world and connects the river island Majuli with Jorhat in Assam.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) was used to successfully carry out the difficult task of constructing the pipeline beneath the mighty Brahmaputra river, marking the achievement of a significant milestone in the building of the North East Gas Grid (NEGG), which connects North East India to the National Gas Grid.

The total length of the pipeline in this single HDD crossing is 4,080 meters across the main water channel of the Brahmaputra River. It was laid after overcoming several obstacles, many of which were caused by monsoon rains and flooding.

In order to complete this one-of-a-kind river crossing, two HDD rigs simultaneously began drilling from opposite sides of the Brahmaputra, with the junction of the two drilling heads taking place at 30 meters below the river bed.

The Brahmaputra River HDD crossing spans a total of 5,780 meters when all major and smaller water channels are taken into account. The pipeline was installed in three distinct portions that are 1000 M, 4080 M, and 700 M in length, with the first and third parts already finished.

“With the completion of the Brahmaputra HDD, the IGGL has achieved more than 71% physical progress of the North East Gas Grid (NEGG) project and we will be able to complete the Guwahati-Numaligarh section of the NEGG by February 2024. I’m extremely proud of my team, which has worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone overcoming challenges of monsoon rain and floods in Assam,” stated the company’s CEO Ajit Kumar Thakur. He also expressed his gratitude to the Assam government for their assistance in carrying out the project.

The engineers and workers were seen celebrating and congratulating one another on completing the herculean task.

Five significant oil PSUs: IOCL, ONGC, GAIL, OIL, and NRL came together to form Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited. It is executing the North East Gas Grid Project, which aims to connect the National Gas Grid with the principal urban centers and demand centers of North East India. The project cost for building the 1656 km long natural gas pipeline is Rs 9,265 crore.

