Congress troll Arun Reddy who ran the ‘Spirit of Congress’ account on X arrested in the Amit Shah doctored video case

Before Arun Reddy, Congress war room coordinator Reetam Singh was arrested by Assam Police in connection with the doctored video of Amit Shah. The Delhi Police had summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy, along with four members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee over the "deepfake" video case.

OpIndia Staff
5

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress online troll named Arun Reddy in connection with the manipulated video case involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Reddy handled the “Spirit of Congress” X account, which had shared the doctored video of Union Minister Amit Shah.

Previously, the Delhi Police had summoned Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revant Reddy, along with four members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) – Shiva Kumar Ambala, Asma Tasleem, Satish Manne, and Naveen Pettem – about the “deepfake” video case. The summonses were issued under sections 91 and 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

As per police sources, individuals served notice under section 160/91 of the CrPC have the option to either appear physically before the Investigating Officer (IO) or send a legal representative.

In a major crackdown on misinformation/disinformation, a man named Reetam Singh, who is the “war room coordinator” in Congress’ Assam unit, was arrested on 29th April for circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about Singh’s arrest as he wrote, “Assam police have arrested an individual named Sri Reetom Singh in connection with the fake video involving Honorable Home Minister Sri @Amit Shah.”

