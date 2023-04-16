A day after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf was shot dead from point blank-range in Prayagraj, the assassins have reportedly revealed the motive behind their crime.

The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny. According to Jagran, the trio informed that they took out Ahmed for killing innocent people.

“Atiq Ahmed use to kill for grabbing land and would not spare those who testified against him. His brother Ashraf was also involved. So, we killed both of them”, they were quoted as saying. The trio also told the police that they killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother over their ties with Pakistan.

According to Jagran, the three assassins initially gave different statements before the police. However, during interrogation, they revealed the actual motive behind the assassination of Atiq Ahmed and his brother.

According to Times Navabharat, Atiq Ahmed and his gang had killed a relative of one of the assassins and they eliminated the gangster-politician to avenge that murder.

As per a report by Times Now, the assassins were small-time criminals who wanted to become famous by killing Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

It has also come to light that Sunny, Arun Maurya and Lavlesh Tiwari had previously gone to jail in different cases. The cops are now investigating their modus operandi and their local aides in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the father of Lavlesh Kumar told the media that he has no connection with his estranged son. “We have no information about Lavlesh. We are not in touch with him for several years,” he was heard saying. He also said he was jobless. Father of Sunny, Pintu Singh, told news agency ANI that Sunny was also jobless and whiled away his time roaming around aimlessly. He also said that the son lived separately and have no idea how he became a criminal.

Section 144 imposed in Prayagraj, police conduct march

In the aftermath of the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, the Uttar Pradesh government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in all districts of the State. A large contingent of police has been deployed to avert any law and order situation.

#WATCH | UP: Security beefed up in Mau after the incident of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj



Section 144 of CrPC imposed in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/HzErhlXwYR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2023

In a press note, the state government stated, “Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately convened a high-level meet and gave instructions that the case be probed.”

“The chief minister also issued instructions that a 3-member judicial commission be set up. All three attackers have been arrested. The police are conducting an inquiry,” it further added. Meanwhile, the police conducted a flag march in the Husainabad area of Lucknow.

#WATCH | UP: Police conducts flag march in Lucknow's Husainabad after the incident of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf shot dead pic.twitter.com/PkNQmS24Vi — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical examination in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) night. Earlier this week, his son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police.