Saturday, April 15, 2023
Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead, video viral

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were on their way to get their medical done in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Nirwa Mehta
Ex-Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed with Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP patriarch
50

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this week, his son Asad Ahmed and his aide Ghulam were also shot dead in retaliatory firing by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Republic TV is reporting that the firing took place under gang war. The shooter who shot at Atiq and his brother has escaped as per initial reports. ABP News is reporting citing sources that 2-3 people came and shot at Atiq Ahmed and his brother. On the other hand, Zee News is reporting that the assailants were disguised as journalists. Citing sources, Zee reports that three have been arrested.

Viral video shows Ahmed getting a headshot from an unknown assailants while he and his brother were speaking to media personnel while being escorted by Police.

This is a breaking story, more details to follow.

Contact: [email protected]

