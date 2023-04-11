The auspicious ceremony of Ram Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 15, 2024. A campaign has been launched by the name “ShataKoti Hanuman Chalisa Abhiyan”, under which Bhagwan Ram devotees are offering 100 crore recitations of Shri Hanuman Chalisa as a part of the mission for the cultural awakening of the nation and the universe. It is a collective effort and is open to all Shri Ram devotees.

The campaign started on March 21, 2023, and will continue till January 15, 2024. In these 300 days or 40 weeks, Shri Ram devotees who pledge to participate in the campaign will recite Shri Hanuman Chalisa every day as per their intent and convenience. They can either pledge how many they can recite every day until January 15, 2024, or update without pledging.

A dedicated app named ‘Ram-Pratishtha’ was launched for this purpose. You can download it from Play Store or App Store. A booklet containing the names and chant counts of the devotees who successfully complete their pledge will be offered at the lotus feet of Ramlala, Ayodhya, after Ram-Pratishtha.

How to participate

Download and install the app from Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and choose the language of your choice.

You need to register using any option that includes a phone number, email ID or Facebook account.

In the next step, you can register your pledge of the number of recitations. The app will tell you how many times you have to recite Shri Hanuman Chalisa every day to complete the pledge.

Every day, open the app and click on the Hanuman Ji logo. You will see “+” and “-“ buttons that you can be used to update the daily number. You can edit it manually as well.

By the time we published this report, over 44 lakh recitations had been recorded in the app.