On 27th April 2023, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a poisonous snake. He made these remarks in a speech he gave in Kalaburagi of Karnataka in a public meeting arranged as a part of the campaigning for the state’s assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead.” Mallikarjun Kharge also enacted licking as he mentioned it in his speech.

PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it's poison or not. If you lick it, you're dead…: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi

This is not the first time that the Congress president took a jibe at PM Modi during an election rally. During the run-up to the Gujarat assembly election of 2022, he compared PM Modi with the demon king Raavan.

On 29th November 2022, Mallikarjun Kharge remarked at a public event in Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat that Modi has 100 heads since he is present in every election. “We see your face everywhere in corporation elections, MLA elections, and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?” Mallikarjun Kharge said at a gathering in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura.

Interestingly, such comments that are passed by Congress luminaries have seldom helped them electorally. The Raavan jibe cost Congress the Gujarat Assembly Elections just like the “Maut Ka Saudagar” comment by Sonia Gandhi in 2007 had cost Congress the Gujarat Assembly Elections at the time.

The 16th Karnataka state assembly election polling would be held on 10th May 2023. The results of the election will be declared on 13th May 2023. The 224-member assembly of the Karnataka state will complete its fifteenth tenure on 24th May 2023. At present, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a total of 119 seats, while the Congress has a total of 75 and its ally JD(S) has a total of 28 seats. The campaigning for the elections is going on in full swing. Congress, however, has reached a new low as the party president has called PM Modi a poisonous snake.