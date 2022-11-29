In a bid to garner support for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made an offensive remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, equating him to the demon king Raavan.

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked at a public event in Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat that Modi has 100 heads since he is present in every election. “We see your face everywhere in corporation elections, MLA elections, and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Raavan?” Kharge said at a gathering in Ahmedabad’s Behrampura.

“I’ve been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections (or Assembly elections)… Ask for a vote in the name of the candidate… is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need?” Kharge added.

Responding to his jibe, BJP spokesperson and their IT cell head Amit Malviya said that Kharge failed to tolerate the heat of the elections and Congress has been pushed to the margins so he insulted the Prime Minister.

“Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son,” Malviya stated in a tweet.

Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”.



From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son… pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kharge’s characterization of Prime Minister Modi as Raavan has disappointed the whole nation and demonstrates the mentality of the Congress.

“Narendra Modi is the pride of Gujarat and has been working for the development of each and every citizen. These are merely words of Mallikarjun and the ideology is of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Remember who called Narendra Modi ‘Maut ka Saudagar’? Madhusudan Mistry said he will show Narendra Modi his place his ‘Aukaat’,” Sambit Patra said.

“What ‘Aukaat’ will you show Soniaji? Every Gujarati should teach a lesson to this Congress party which has used such words against the Pride of Gujarat, every Gujarati should come out and vote and teach Congress a lesson,” Patra further added.

2022 Gujarat Assembly elections

Elections for the Gujarat Assembly are scheduled to take place in two phases on December 1 and 5, with results set to be announced on December 8. In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182. The state has been ruled by BJP for the last 27 years since 1995.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CR Patil at the helm, the party is looking for more than 140 seats during this election. The state has historically been a BJP stronghold, and the party has its sights set on taking back control for a record-breaking seventh time.