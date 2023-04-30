On April 29, members of the pro-Khalistan outfit Dal Khalsa gathered at Akal Takht in Amritsar, Punjab, and demanded the formation of Khalistan. They raised slogans such as ‘Akal Takht to aai awaz, Punjab banega Khalistan’ (Voice is being raised from Akal Takht, Punjab will become Khalistan). Notably, pro-Khalistanis celebrate April 29 as Khalistan Declaration Day. Last year, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), a pro-Khalistani political party headed by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, celebrated Khalistan Declaration Day outside Golden Temple near the clock tower.

The members of Dal Khalsa held placards with the messages “Khalistan is our birthright” and “The living dream of Khalistan” written in Punjabi. They were wearing t-shirts with the logo of Khalistan. Some of them had portraits of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale portrait printed on the t-shirts.

Speaking to D5 Channel Punjabi, a member of Dal Khalsa said that on April 29, 1986, the Declaration of Khalistan was moved by Sikh leadership. Since then, the organisation has been celebrating the day in one way or another. He also claimed that in 1947, Sikhs were promised a sovereign nation, but India did not fulfil its promise.

He claimed that many people do not understand the concept of Khalistan, which means pure, and it is the right of the Sikhs to have their own land. He claimed that the narrative against Khalistan has been set by the Indian government (Delhi state), and those who support the central government often write against Khalistan, setting a wrong narrative about their demands. He further insinuated that the demand for Khalistan is a “conflict between Punjab and India”, suggesting that the state of Punjab is not part of India.

In a statement, Paramjit Singh Mand, Spokesperson of Dal Khalsa, said, “We have prayed to continue our movement for Khalistan. We appeal to the international community to take cognisance of the human rights violations being carried out by India against the Khalistan movement. The international community should intervene and press India to let the people have the right to self-determination.” He claimed India wants to solve the political problem in Punjab using armed forces. Calling India a “neighbour”, he said, “We want to tell India that it should behave like a good neighbour. We are ready to sit and talk like good neighbours. We do not want violence.”

He further claimed that the people of Kashmir and Nagaland should also have the right to self-determination. Notably, banned Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice’s chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has tried to instigate different states to demand “self-determination” and form separate countries.