Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGujarat ATS gets custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with case related to cross...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat ATS gets custody of Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with case related to cross border trafficking of drugs

Gujarat ATS officials want to interrogate the gangster about his suspected involvement in the seizure of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in September last year.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: DNA India
6

On Monday, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got the custody of jailed notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with a case related to the trafficking of drugs with links to Pakistan. According to news agency ANI, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday granted the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad transit remand of Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Reportedly, Gujarat ATS officials want to interrogate the gangster about his suspected involvement in the seizure of 40 kilogrammes of heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Gujarat last September. Six Pakistani nationals present on the trawler were also arrested, an ATS official said. 

“We have got Bishnoi’s custody and our teams are already on the way to Gujarat. He will be produced in a court in the Kutch district by Tuesday evening,” a senior ATS official was quoted as saying.

Contraband worth Rs 200 crores seized off the Gujarat coasts

On September 14, a joint operation by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad caught a Pakistani fish trawler carrying 40 kgs of drugs worth Rs 200 crores off the Gujarat coast. The drugs were reportedly meant to be transported to Punjab after being offloaded on the Gujarat coast. Acting on a specific tip-off, the joint team of ATS and Coast Guard intercepted the boat that left Pakistan and caught six Pakistani nationals with 40 kg of heroin.

It was reported that the contraband caught was linked to jails in Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Faridkot in Punjab. The drugs seized were reportedly ordered by a Nigerian national named Chief lodged in Amritsar Jail and Meraj Rahmani imprisoned in Kapurthala Jail.

NIA files chargesheet against Lawrence Bishnoi

Meanwhile, last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also filed a chargesheet against notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar and 12 others having links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits, in the second of the three terror-gangster nexus cases.

All the 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen, said the NIA. Besides having links with conspirators in Pakistan, the accused were also in contact with pro-Khalistani elements based in Canada, Nepal and other countries, NIA investigations have revealed.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLawrence Bishnoi case, Pakistani boat drugs, Gujarat drugs case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Man quits job to take mother to all temples across India on scooter gifted by deceased father, read details

ANI -
The man identified as Dakshinamurthy Krishna Kumar who hails from Karnataka's Mysuru started his journey in January 2018 and has covered places from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
News Reports

Amritpal Singh used Canada registered number, WhatsApp calling to evade arrest, says Punjab Police, NIA exposes ISI links

OpIndia Staff -
Amritpal Singh was in constant touch with his colleagues since March and he had been using a Canada-registered number to stay secure from police call-tracing action.

SC issues notice to Delhi Police over petition filed by wrestlers against WFI president: A complete timeline of events

India’s meteoric rise could transform world as China’s image tarnished

“Very difficult to engage with neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism…”: Jaishankar on Pakistan

Shark Tank India judge claims he will not buy Tesla car after he loses blue checkmark

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com