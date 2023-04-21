On April 21, Friday, Haryana CM’s OSD Jawahar Yadav told the media that the Haryana government has not given any clean chit to Robert Vadra in the Gurugram land scam case and warmed the Congress against spreading false rumours in the matter.

“Robert Vadra hasn’t yet got a clean chit in the land scam case. The investigation agency is doing its work. The probe is on. Congress is spreading false rumours. We will let you know about the result after the investigation is concluded,” Yadav told the news agency ANI.

Lambasting Congress for spreading false rumours about Vadra’s name being cleared from the scam, Haryana CM’s OSD Jawahar Yadav further told news agency ANI, “We are not saying that the scam did not take place. But we didn’t find the involvement of former CM (OP Chautala) in the scam.”

Haryana CM’s OSD Jawahar Yadav’s clarification came hours after the entire Congress ecosystem and its friendly media began giving a clean chit to Robert Vadra in the multi-crore Gurugram land grab case.

Earlier in the day, several ultra-leftist media houses including The Wire, Scroll, The Print, The Telegraph and Economic Times to name a few, were exuberated as they reported how nearly after 4 years, the Haryana Government acceded that there was no wrongdoing in the land scam related to Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Within no time, the entire Congress ecosystem and their loyalists descended upon Twitter and began celebrating the news. They declared Robert Vadra innocent.

So much so that the Gandhi dynasty’s ‘ideal’ son-in-law Robert Vadra himself took to social media to give himself a clean chit in the Gurugram land scam. In a long Facebook post, he expressed relief that the Haryana government told the court that there were ‘no wrongdoings in his business transactions.’

“I had always and have always worked honestly and evolved with hard work and timesâ€æ But false accusations from the BJP never stopped. Their agencies raided my companies, even breaking walls, assuming things were hidden in them! They questioned me for days, sent 100s of notices, made illegal tax demands, or else they would attach my assets and properties, take away over 20,000 documents and continue to send tax notice after notice for more than a decade… I continue to cooperate fully and provide all the information asked of me even though I know the truth,” Vadra said in the post, sharing screenshots of news articles.

“We have always adhered to legitimate methods of conducting business and paying all taxes. I am happy to see a ray of hope in the report given by the Haryana government to the court clearing that there were no wrong doings in my business transactions,” he added.

“It’s been many years of dealing with false accusations and losing many work relations and being battered by the government’s incorrect information and media propaganda carrying it. I do hope this does not happen to anyone else… a vindictive method of politics is toxic for the country.”

However, within no time Congress’ super bubble burst as the Haryana government confirmed that the department probing the matter, didn’t find the involvement of former CM (OP Chautala) in the scam. The CM’s OSD clearly asserted that Robert Vadra has not yet been given a clean chit in the scam and the probe is still underway.

Gurugram land scam case

A resident of Gurugram named Surendra Sharma of the Rathiwas village had filed an FIR against Robert Vadra, Bhupinder Hooda and others in September 2018, alleging that Vadra’s firm Skylight Hospitality had bought 3.5 acres of land in Shikohpur village (Now Sector 83) in Gurugram from one Omkareswar Properties for 7.5 crores in 2008. The FIR had alleged that massive irregularities had happened in the deal and Hooda had favoured Vadra costing the exchequer huge losses.

In 2018, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a major land acquisition scam. The charge sheet was filed in the special CBI court located in Panchkula, Haryana. The same year, the Haryana government gave a go-ahead to the Haryana police to probe the 1500 crore Manesar land deal case.

Vadra is also facing a probe in land grab cases in Rajasthan.