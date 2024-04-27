An 18-year-old BJP worker was found dead in Purba Medinipur district on Friday (26th April), West Bengal Police said. They added that the deceased was Dinabondhu Middya, a BJP worker.

Dinabondhu Middya was found in a betel-leaf farm in Goramahal village in the Mayna area of the district. As per reports, it is alleged that his body was found in a suspicious state as while it was hanging, parts of the body were touching the ground and there were injury marks as well.

Following the incident, Middya’s family accused TMC leaders of “kidnapping and murdering” him. However, the state’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress rejected the charge.

The mother of the deceased BJP worker, Henarani Middya said, “My son was missing since Wednesday. We were being threatened by a few members of the TMC for quite some time. I am sure that my son was murdered by them.”

Speaking with reporters, she named TMC leaders Buddhadeb Mondal, Kamal Putiya, Swapan Bhowmick, and two others for continuously threatening them. She added, “They work for TMC. They used to come to our house continuously and used to physically assault my mother-in-law and injured her head. They also used indecent language to harass us.” She also demanded a CBI investigation into her son’s alleged murder case.

According to the Bengal Police, after receiving a missing person’s complaint, they started searching for Middya. Later, with the help of his mobile tower location, they found the body. They added that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

Alleging TMC leaders’ involvement in the death of the BJP worker, the saffron party described TMC as a ‘Talibani Party’ whose motive is to Murder by Cruel means.

Alleging TMC leaders' involvement in the death of the BJP worker, the saffron party described TMC as a 'Talibani Party' whose motive is to Murder by Cruel means.

Additionally, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also condemned the murder of Dinabandhu Midya and accused TMC goons of committing the crime. She also stated that TMC’s Taliban’s tactics of silencing opposition voices with brutality must be vehemently opposed.

The barbaric murder of Dinabandhu Midya, son of Sudarshan Midya, a dedicated BJP worker, by TMC goons is an appalling act of cowardice!



Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the TMC is resorting to more violence as it is losing more grounds electorally.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asserted that the TMC is resorting to more violence as it is losing more grounds electorally.

He also demanded that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI stating that otherwise, the state police would destroy evidence. The BJP leader also extended support – legal and otherwise to the bereaved family.

The dead body of BJP Karyakarta Dinabandhu Midya has been found hanged in abnormal circumstances in Bakcha, Moyna; Purba Medinipur district.



The dead body of BJP Karyakarta Dinabandhu Midya has been found hanged in abnormal circumstances in Bakcha, Moyna; Purba Medinipur district.

There are multiple injuries on the… pic.twitter.com/usgzaKhprZ — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) April 26, 2024

Meanwhile, speaking with PTI, TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed rejected the allegation that the state’s ruling party leaders were involved in the alleged murder case of the BJP party worker.

It is pertinent to note that in West Bengal, pre- and post-poll phases have been marred with violence with the ruling party, TMC, accused of intimidating other opposition parties and being involved in the large-scale politically condoned violence in the state.