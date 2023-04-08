Saturday, April 8, 2023
HomeNews Reports'We will meet in the court of law': Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘We will meet in the court of law’: Himanta Biswa Sarma lashes out at Rahul Gandhi after he links him to Adani Group

The tweet of Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by a graphic, featuring the logo of the Adani group, with each letter corresponding to a former Congress leader (who has now joined hands with the BJP).

OpIndia Staff
We will meet in the Court of law: Himanta Biswa Sarma lambasts Rahul Gandhi after he links ex-Congress leaders to Adani group
Rahul Gandhi (left), Himanta Biswa Sarma (right), images via ET and Jagran
16

On Saturday (April 8), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Rahul Gandhi for trying to link him with the ongoing controversy surrounding Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

In a tweet, Sarma said, “It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams.”

“And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the Court of Law,” the former Congress leader hinted at taking legal recourse against Rahul Gandhi.

On Saturday (April 8) morning, Rahul Gandhi courted controversy by linking former party leaders to alleged financial irregularities by Indian industrialist Gautam Adani.

In a tweet, he claimed, “They want to hide the truth and therefore misguide you every day. The question is the same – Who has poured ₹20,000 crore illegal funds into Adani’s companies.”

Screengrab of the contentious tweet by Rahul Gandhi

The tweet was accompanied by a graphic, featuring the logo of the Adani group, with each letter corresponding to a former Congress leader (some of whom have joined hands with the BJP).

Rahul Gandhi thus hit out at former party colleagues, namely, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiran Kumar Reddy, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Anil Antony, insinuating that the former Congress leaders may have invested in the Adani Group.

Recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the Congress over its ongoing protests against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi by a Surat court, eventually leading to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

The Assam CM said the trend the Congress was setting with its protests wasn’t good for democracy. In a dig at Rahul, the senior BJP leader added that no one can cast aspersions on the country’s time-honoured judicial system if a particular judgment goes against him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsHimanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,598FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com