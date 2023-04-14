Friday, April 14, 2023
News Reports
Hyderabad doctor operates on the wrong leg of a patient, medical council suspends licence for six months

Dr Karan M. Patil was to perform surgery on the left leg of a patient, but he operated on the healthy right leg instead

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image
The Telangana State Medical Council has suspended the medical licence of a private physician for operating on a patient’s healthy right leg instead of the left leg. The Hyderabad-based orthopaedic surgeon whose license has been suspended by the Council has been identified as Karan M. Patil. 

According to the reports, the incident happened at a hospital in the ECIL area in Hyderabad, where Dr Karan M. Patil was to perform surgery on the left leg of a patient. But he operated on the healthy right leg instead. The error was detected two days later, after which the doctor operated on the left limb.

The action was taken after the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) received a complaint from the victim. The Medical Council concluded after an inquiry that the doctor had been negligent. The doctor’s licence has been suspended for six months, according to a decision made on Thursday by Council Chairman V. Rajalingam.

In another instance, the Council gave a private physician in the Mancherial district of Telangana, a three-month licence suspension after he failed to send a Dengue patient to a better hospital, which ultimately led to the patient’s demise. Family members of the patient had complained to the district collector that Doctor Ch. Srikanth had delayed sending them to a hospital with better facilities, which led to the patient’s death.

The Medical Council opened an inquiry based on the district collector’s report and decided to suspend the doctor’s licence for three months. The Council has requested that the two physicians turn over their licences. However, the medical professionals have 60 days to challenge the ban.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

