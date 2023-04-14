Amidst the ongoing tussle between India and Pakistan over their respective cricketing teams touring each other for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup later this year, former Pakistan player Javed Miandad has weighed in on the row, suggesting that it was high time for India to visit Pakistan, even if it meant facing death.

During a podcast hosted by Nadir Ali, Javed Miandad expressed his belief that security concerns should be disregarded, and if it is the fate for someone to die, then they will. He stated that life and death are in the hands of the Almighty. “If you are destined to die, you will die. Life and death are in the hands of the Almighty,” Miandad exclaimed when asked about India’s refusal to tour Pakistan for the forthcoming Asia Cup hosted by PCB.

Miandad also emphasized that if India were to extend an invitation to Pakistan, they would accept it, but they also expect India to reciprocate the gesture. Miandad recalled that Pakistan had previously visited India, but India has not returned the visit, so it is now India’s turn to do so.

Netizens react to Javed Miandad’s bizarre remark dismissing India’s security concerns over touring Pakistan

However, Miandad’s comment left social media in splits, with netizens expressing their amusement and sharing funny comments and memes to mock the former Pakistan cricketer’s justification over security concerns raised by India.

cricBC, a popular Twitter account that shares profound insights about cricket, reacted to Javed Miandad’s perplexing statement. “Funniest jokes are unintentional,” it said.

Another Twitter user expressed amusement wondering who invites other countries for playing cricket saying death is certain.

Yet another Twitter user amusingly asked if it is an invitation or a warning.

There are tentative plans for the 50-over Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan in September, followed by the 50-over World Cup in India in October. According to reports, Pakistan is open to playing its World Cup matches in either Kolkata or Chennai. However, the BCCI has refused to tour Pakistan citing security concerns. Reportedly, the PCB is mulling over shifting India’s matches to neutral venues, with UAE, England, and Sri Lanka under consideration.

The last time India and Pakistan played a bilateral series was back in 2012. Since then, the two countries have not toured each other but have played matches at neutral venues in ICC tournaments. The last encounter between the two sides which took place on 23 October 2022 in the Asia Cup resulted in a nail-biting victory for India, thanks to the late over flourish by prolific Indian batsman Virat Kohli, who took Pakistan’s ace bowler Haris Rauf to the cleaners and paved the way for a thrilling last-over victory.