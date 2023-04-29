Saturday, April 29, 2023
Mumbai’s iconic Eros Theatre is being renovated, not demolished, say reports after rumours of demolition

Times of India and Mint reported that Eror Theatre building at Churchgate in Mumbai is being renovated, after social media users and media reports claimed that it was being demolished

OpIndia Staff
20

Today it was widely reported that the iconic Eros Theatre in Mumbai is being torn down, evoking emotion among netizens who shared their fond memories of enjoying movies at the iconic theatre. Several netizens had posted photographs of Eros Theatres covered in fabric, claiming that it is being demolished. But now it has been revealed that the building is not being demolished, but it is being renovated, and that’s why it has been covered.

Times of India reported that it has exclusively learnt that Eros is under renovation and hence the covers over the building. “The threatre will soon be restored to its former glory,” the TOI report said.

Similarly, Live Mint also said that the news of demolition was a rumour, saying that Eros Theatre in Mumbai’s Churchgate is being renovated. “The iconic Mumbai theatre isn’t being demolished but only being renovated,” the Mint reported.

Earlier, several media houses reported that the iconic theatre is being demolished, based on tweets by netizens. The most prominent among them was Screenwriter Apurva Asrani, who shared a picture of the theatre completely covered up. He tweeted, “Heartbreaking to see #ErosTheatre being torn down. This South Bombay Art Deco landmark, built in 1938, was was where I bunked college to go to. It’s where I went on my first date & where my first film #Satya released in ’98. Sad that Mumbai can’t preserve its heritage buildings.”

Following that, Twitterati expressed anguish over the development and shared their memories of Eros Theatre. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Each time a single screen theatre is torn down, a piece of my childhood dies. 4 of my films released here. Watched hundreds of films, specially Matinee shows of world films. But then I also understand practicality and viability….. #Nostalgia”

Filmmaker Onir also responded to Apurva’s tweet and criticised “whoever chose to take over this landmark building and demolish it”. He also appealed the state government to stop the demolition.

Several other people posted similar tweets, disappointed over the reported demolition of the iconic theatre. However, now it is being reported that the reports of demolition are incorrect. Later Apurva Asrani also posted another saying the many saying that it is just being renovated, and some saying that they will keep the facade and rebuild the rest.

However, he was unwilling to completely believe them, talking about ‘real estate hunger’. He tweeted, “But with real estate hunger, you never know. I think public outcry is important for them to know that we are watching.”

Eros was built in 1938, and it was considered one of Bombay’s luxury cinemas with a capacity to seat around 1,200 people. It was built in the Art Deco architectural style which was known as Bombay Deco, as opposed to Gothic and Victorian style which was popular under British rule. The Eros building located at the junction of Maharshi Karve Road and Jamshetji Tata Road at Churchgate is a Grade II-A heritage building.

The single-screen theatre closed in 2017 due to poor ticket sales as people stopped going to old movie theatres, preferring modern multiplexes. A 2018 report by Mumbai Mirror states that there was a plan to reopen the theatre with some modifications. The report stated that the Cambata family, which owns the space, planned to turn the theatre’s lobby and stall section into a department store and the balcony into a 300-seat theatre.

However, after that, the building was attached by the administration after the inability of the Cambata family to clear the dues of the employees of Cambata Aviation, a ground-handling business at the Mumbai international airport owned by the family.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

