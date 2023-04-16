On 16th April 2023, West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee pontificated on law and order over mafia Atiq Ahmed’s murder. Netizens reacted fiercely to her tweet in this regard and schooled her as she overlooked the situation in her home state where widespread violence prevailed in Howrah and other areas as Islamists pelted stones on the Ram Navami processions.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law into their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence. Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy.”

I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh.



It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence.



Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 16, 2023

It is notable that the Calcutta High Court noted that the violence orchestrated on the occasion of Ram Navami was prima-facie ‘pre-planned.’ Mamata Banerjee was therefore slammed by netizens who said that she is trying to preach to others when she can not ensure the law and order situation in the state she rules.

A Twitter handle named @BefittinFacts replied to Mamata Banerjee, “Just a few days back 2 TMC leaders were shot dead by TMC people over Panchayat election ticket. You didn’t even say a single word. 1st look at your state before looking at anywhere else.”

Just few days back 2 TMC leaders were shot dead by TMC people over Panchayat election ticket. You didnt even say a single word. 1st look at your state before looking at anywhere else. — Facts (@BefittingFacts) April 16, 2023

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey wrote, “We are shocked by reading tweets by you and talking about the collapse of law & order in UP. It is shameful that you can’t handle law & order in Bengal & talking about another state as CM is your responsibility to protect your state persons. Feeling bad for Bengal’s democracy.”

We are shocked by reading tweets by you and talking about the collapse of law & order in UP.



It is shameful that you can't handle law & order in Bengal & talking about another state as CM is your responsibility to protect your state persons.



Feeling bad for Bengal's democracy. — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) April 16, 2023

Another Twitter user Gyanendra Giri wrote, “You should have been shocked when TMC Goons were using r*pe and m*rder as political tools to silence the opponents. Stop shedding crocodile tears for Mafias, Gangsters for petty politics.”

You should have been shocked when TMC Goons were using r*pe and m*rder as political tools to silence the opponents. Stop shedding crocodile tears for Mafias, Gangsters for petty politics. — Gyanendra Giri (@iGyanendraGiri) April 16, 2023

Santosh Kumar demanded that he wants the UP model be implemented in the whole country. He wrote, “There is so much fear inside the UP mafia that even the goons have stopped taking bail and there is a Bengal where bombs explode every day. People kill each other, TMC leader burnt many people alive. All we need is the concept of UP in the whole country.”

इतना खौफ है यूपी माफिया के अंदर मेकी गुंडे जमानत लेना भी बंद कर दिए है और एक बंगाल है जहां आए दिन बॉम्ब चलते है।



कोई भी किसी को मार देता है,TMC के नेता ने कई लोग जिंदा जला दिया। बस हमको पूरे देश में UP वाला ही कांसेप्ट चाहिए। — Santosh Kumar🗨️ (@SantoshKrRajpo1) April 16, 2023

Harsha Patel wrote, “What a joke! You must be the last one to be shocked. See who is talking. One who cannot handle law and order in her own state is preaching wisdom. At least you should refrain from commenting on law and order.”

Whatta a joke ..U must be the last one to be shocked…See who is talking one who cannot handle law n order in her own state is preaching gyan 🤦🤦🤦atlst u shld refrain from commenting on L n O — Harsha Patel 🇮🇳 (@harshagujaratan) April 16, 2023

It is notable that ever since Mamata Banerjee has come to power in West Bengal with her party Trinamool Congress getting an absolute majority in the state assembly elections, the law and order situation in the state has been a serious problem in the state. The pre-poll and post-poll violence in Bengal and attacks on Hindus and BJP workers were widely reported while little action was taken against the miscreants by the police that remained a mute spectators in many of the cases.

Recently, before the Ram Navami celebrations, Mamata Banerjee asked Hindus not to take the Ram Navami processions through what she called Muslim areas. She essentially legitimized land jihad by using this term as a chief minister of the state. When the Islamists attacked the Ram Navami processions she defended the Muslim miscreants by saying that Muslims cannot do such acts in the holy month of Ramzan. However, when the matter was probed and reports were tabled in front of the court, it underlined that the Ram Navami riots in West Bengal prima facie appear to be a pre-planned attempt rather than a spontaneous reaction. Therefore, as Mamata Banerjee called Atiq Ahmed’s murder a law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh, she immediately came under the radar of Twitter users who replied to her saying that law and order is actually a problem in her state and not Uttar Pradesh.

It is notable that mafia Atiq Ahmed was killed on 15th April 2023 at around 10:35 pm in Prayagraj when he was being taken to the government hospital for a medical checkup.