Days after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in police custody, Rajkumar Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya, Congress councillor candidate from Ward-43 South Malaka for the upcoming Municipal election in Prayagraj has demanded Bharat Ratna for the slain mafia. Rajju Bhaiya also said that Atiq Ahmed’s body should have been wrapped in the national flag.

In a video going viral on social media, the Congress leader is heard demanding UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as he accuses CM Yogi of getting Atiq Ahmed killed. He goes on to demand Bharat Ratna — the country’s highest civilian honour — for Atiq Ahmed.

“Atiq Ahmed ji was a people’s representative and has been martyred, he should be conferred with the honour of a Shaheed (martyr),” Singh said. To substantiate his argument Rajkumar Singh asked if Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav can be honoured with Padma Vibhushan, why Atiq Ahmed can not be given Bharat Ratna.

As he speaks, he becomes more agitated, shouting, ‘Why Atiq Ahmed does not get Bharat Ratna, why he was not given national honour, why the national flag was not hoisted at his grafve?’

However, as Rajkumar Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya was speaking his heart out, one of his colleagues stopped him. The other Congress leader asked him what sort of statement is he giving and what nonsense he is talking (Are yaar ye kya bayaan de rahe ho, kaisi baat kar rahe ho?). The video was cut after this, so Rajkumar’s reaction to his colleague’s comments could not be heard.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted the viral video and slammed the Congress party for ‘eulogising’ Atiq Ahmed. “Congress candidate Rajkumar for local polls in UP says BHARAT RATNA AND SHAHEED STATUS must be given to Atiq Ahmad. This ecosystem hailed & eulogised Yakub, Afzal, Mukhtar and now Atiq! After Atiq ji comment by Punia ji & Tejaswi now this,” Poonwalla tweeted.

Besides, another video of Rajkumar Singh has surfaced online wherein he is seen laying down the national tricolour on Atiq Ahmed’s grave and saluting and raising slogans in his praise. This sparked outrage as netizens pointed out that this act by Rajkumar Singh is an insult to the national flag.

He is heard chanting emotionally, ‘desh ka zhanda amar rahe, Atiq bhai amar rahe’ (national flag will be immortal, Atiq brother will be immortal.’ After that, he chants the Islamic prayer ‘La ilaha illallah Muhammad ur Rasulullah’, which means ‘there is no deity but Allah. Prophet Muhammad is his messenger’. After repeating ‘Atiq Ahmed tum amar rahoge’, Rajkumar then promises that he will get him Bharat Ratna and martyr status.

He then moves to the adjutant grave of Atiq’s brother Ashraf, and puts the tricolour on it, chanting ‘Ashraf amar rahe’. As he starts to leave, some people point towards the grave on the other side of Atiq’s grave, saying it is Atiq’s son’s grave. But Rajkumar Singh responds by saying he will not put the flag on Asad’s grave. He says, ‘unko nehi milega’ (he will not get).

As the controversy escalated, the Congress party expelled Rajkumar Singh from the party for six years. The party has also removed him as the candidate for Ward 43 in the municipal elections. Prayagraj Congress president Pradeep Kumar Mishra said, “Party has taken immediate action after his (Rajkumar Singh) comment by suspending him for 6 yrs from the party”.

Moreover, Rajkumar Singh has also been taken into custody by the Prayagraj Police after his videos emerged. Reportedly he is currently kept at Kotwali Police Station.

Notably, mafia Atiq Ahmed was killed by three attackers on 15th April 2023 in the government hospital of Prayagraj while he was being taken for a medical checkup. His brother Ashraf Ahmed was also killed. All three attackers were arrested as they surrendered after the shootout.