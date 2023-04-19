Wednesday, April 19, 2023
HomeWorldQueen Cleopatra: Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for portraying Cleopatra as a black woman, accusations...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Queen Cleopatra: Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for portraying Cleopatra as a black woman, accusations of historical distortion levelled

The complaint accused the makers of the Netflix documentary 'Queen Cleopatra' of promoting Afrocentrism and falsifying and distorting the history of Egypt. It demanded that all works aimed at obliterating and distorting the Egyptian identity be stopped from being broadcast.

OpIndia Staff
Mahmoud al-Semary, argued that the depiction of the Greek historical figure as a black-skinned woman is an act of forgery that goes against the historical and cultural values of Egypt.(Image Credits: Greek CityTimes)
12

An Egyptian lawyer has filed a case with the Public Prosecutor to shut down the streaming platform, Netflix, after the release of the trailer for the documentary series, “Queen Cleopatra”. The lawyer, Mahmoud al-Semary, argued that the depiction of the Greek historical figure as a black-skinned woman is an act of forgery that goes against the historical and cultural values of Egypt.

According to reports, al-Semary demanded that all legal measures be taken against those responsible for the documentary and the management of the streaming platform for their participation in “this crime.” He also called for an investigation into the matter and for Netflix to be blocked in Egypt.

In his complaint against Netflix, al-Semary argued that “most of what Netflix platform displays contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones.” He added that the platform displayed advertisements that attracted millions of people in the world to watch the documentary Queen Cleopatra, who was of Greek origin depicting her as black woman, unlike Egyptian history and civilization.”

The complaint further accused the makers of the documentary and platform management of promoting Afrocentrism and falsifying and distorting the history of Egypt. It demanded that all works aimed at obliterating and distorting the Egyptian identity be stopped from being broadcast.

The trailer for “Queen Cleopatra” has caused controversy in Egypt, with many arguing that the portrayal of the queen as a black-skinned woman is historically inaccurate. Cleopatra was a member of the Greek Ptolemaic dynasty, which ruled Egypt for several centuries. The issue of her ethnicity has been debated by scholars for years, with some arguing that she may have had some African ancestry.

The case against Netflix has been met with mixed reactions in Egypt. While some have supported al-Semary’s argument, others have criticized the complaint as being overly conservative and limiting freedom of expression. Many have also argued that the portrayal of Cleopatra as a black-skinned woman is a positive step towards greater representation and inclusivity in media.

Netflix has not yet responded to the complaint. However, the streaming platform has faced similar controversies in the past over its portrayal of historical figures. In 2020, the platform faced backlash over its portrayal of the Polish royal family in the series “The Crown”. The Polish government demanded that Netflix add a disclaimer to the show, stating that it was a work of fiction.

The case against Netflix is likely to spark further debate about the role of streaming platforms in shaping cultural values and historical narratives. It also raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and cultural sensitivity.

Overall, the controversy surrounding “Queen Cleopatra” highlights the ongoing debate about representation and diversity in the entertainment industry, as well as the importance of cultural heritage and historical accuracy. The case against Netflix is likely to be closely watched by scholars, activists, and cultural commentators around the world.

Earlier it was reported that female social media influencers in Egypt are facing the threat of arrest and imprisonment on charges of immorality. This comes as part of the Egyptian government’s ongoing crackdown on dissent and attempts to control public discourse.

According to reports, female influencers in Egypt have been targeted by a new campaign aimed at policing their online content. Authorities have accused these influencers of promoting immorality and indecency through their social media accounts.

Several prominent influencers, including Haneen Hossam and Mawada al-Adham, have been arrested and detained on charges of inciting debauchery and violating family values. Hossam, who has over a million followers on TikTok, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2021, while al-Adham was sentenced to two years in prison in August 2021.

The charges against these women are based on videos they posted on social media, in which they dance and interact with male followers. The government has argued that these videos promote immoral behaviour and violate the country’s conservative social norms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Now, you will not be kicked off Twitter if you call a biological man who identifies as a woman a man: Here’s what has...

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter has made changes to its Hateful Conduct policy in connection with misgendering and deadnaming people on its platform.
News Reports

Pune school used by banned terror outfit PFI as training camp attached by NIA, read details

OpIndia Staff -
In a press release issued on Monday, the NIA stated that PFI used the fourth and fifth floors of the school to organize and prepare for carrying out terrorist actions with the intention of jeopardizing India's unity, integrity, and security.

Islamist violence against Hanuman Janmotsav procession: VHP, Bajrang Dal call for strike in 14 districts of Odisha, Sambalpur still under curfew

Indian Youth Congress sends legal notice to Angkita Dutta for accusing close Rahul Gandhi aide Srinivas BV of abusive behaviour

Dutch intel agency calls China “biggest threat to economic security”

Shaista Parveen likely using ‘underworld’ connections to evade arrest by UP STF

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,653FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com