An Egyptian lawyer has filed a case with the Public Prosecutor to shut down the streaming platform, Netflix, after the release of the trailer for the documentary series, “Queen Cleopatra”. The lawyer, Mahmoud al-Semary, argued that the depiction of the Greek historical figure as a black-skinned woman is an act of forgery that goes against the historical and cultural values of Egypt.

According to reports, al-Semary demanded that all legal measures be taken against those responsible for the documentary and the management of the streaming platform for their participation in “this crime.” He also called for an investigation into the matter and for Netflix to be blocked in Egypt.

In his complaint against Netflix, al-Semary argued that “most of what Netflix platform displays contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles, especially Egyptian ones.” He added that the platform displayed advertisements that attracted millions of people in the world to watch the documentary Queen Cleopatra, who was of Greek origin depicting her as black woman, unlike Egyptian history and civilization.”

The complaint further accused the makers of the documentary and platform management of promoting Afrocentrism and falsifying and distorting the history of Egypt. It demanded that all works aimed at obliterating and distorting the Egyptian identity be stopped from being broadcast.

The trailer for “Queen Cleopatra” has caused controversy in Egypt, with many arguing that the portrayal of the queen as a black-skinned woman is historically inaccurate. Cleopatra was a member of the Greek Ptolemaic dynasty, which ruled Egypt for several centuries. The issue of her ethnicity has been debated by scholars for years, with some arguing that she may have had some African ancestry.

The case against Netflix has been met with mixed reactions in Egypt. While some have supported al-Semary’s argument, others have criticized the complaint as being overly conservative and limiting freedom of expression. Many have also argued that the portrayal of Cleopatra as a black-skinned woman is a positive step towards greater representation and inclusivity in media.

Netflix has not yet responded to the complaint. However, the streaming platform has faced similar controversies in the past over its portrayal of historical figures. In 2020, the platform faced backlash over its portrayal of the Polish royal family in the series “The Crown”. The Polish government demanded that Netflix add a disclaimer to the show, stating that it was a work of fiction.

The case against Netflix is likely to spark further debate about the role of streaming platforms in shaping cultural values and historical narratives. It also raises questions about the balance between freedom of expression and cultural sensitivity.

Overall, the controversy surrounding “Queen Cleopatra” highlights the ongoing debate about representation and diversity in the entertainment industry, as well as the importance of cultural heritage and historical accuracy. The case against Netflix is likely to be closely watched by scholars, activists, and cultural commentators around the world.

Earlier it was reported that female social media influencers in Egypt are facing the threat of arrest and imprisonment on charges of immorality. This comes as part of the Egyptian government’s ongoing crackdown on dissent and attempts to control public discourse.

According to reports, female influencers in Egypt have been targeted by a new campaign aimed at policing their online content. Authorities have accused these influencers of promoting immorality and indecency through their social media accounts.

Several prominent influencers, including Haneen Hossam and Mawada al-Adham, have been arrested and detained on charges of inciting debauchery and violating family values. Hossam, who has over a million followers on TikTok, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July 2021, while al-Adham was sentenced to two years in prison in August 2021.

The charges against these women are based on videos they posted on social media, in which they dance and interact with male followers. The government has argued that these videos promote immoral behaviour and violate the country’s conservative social norms.