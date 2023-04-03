Monday, April 3, 2023
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi to flex muscle with all Congress CMs and Priyanka Gandhi to challenge conviction in Surat Sessions court

Ten days after his conviction, Rahul Gandhi has moved a higher court in the defamation case. He will be in Surat for the same.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat Court
Disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Surat Court (Image: Sky News)
4

On March 3, the Congress party’s disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to challenge his conviction in Surat Sessions court. Before appearing in the court, Gandhi is scheduled to put up a big show of strength in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat. Reports suggest all Congress Chief Ministers (read three), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and other senior leaders would accompany Gandhi for the show.

While three chief ministers, Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), would join him for the show, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has already met him on March 2, a day before filing the appeal. Gandhi had met his mother in a hotel in Delhi where his brother in law Robert Vadra was also present. Rahul Gandhi is expected to ask for interim relief to restore his Lok Sabha membership.

Congress supporters plan Twitter trend for Gandhi

In a tweet, Congress supporter Shantanu asked for suggestions for hashtags that would be used for Twitter trends on March 3. In the tweet, he said, “Suggest a hashtag for tomorrow’s trend which will highlight the fact that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is due to his continuous questioning of the Modi-Adani relationship. Will choose one from the comment and share the timing of the trend alert. Tomorrow our CMs, Priyanka Gandhi and many senior leaders, will be in Surat. So..” In general, such discussions are done by social media managers in private. It is unclear why a Congress supporter would give a hint of a planned Twitter trend.

Netizens feel amused over the plan to flex muscle with three CMs

Netizens found it amusing that Congress was likely to flex muscle with three CMs. Abhijit Gupta said, “Height of sycophancy in INC that 3 CM shall not work because RG going to apply for bail….”

Twitter user Nandita Thakur said, “Show of strength against Judiciary??? “how dare a Judge to sentence me, The Rahul Gandhi???”

Some even wondered if this was a way to try and pressurise the judiciary.

Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat Court and sentenced to 2 years in prison in a 2019 defamation case. Gandhi’s conviction led to an automatic disqualification from Lok Sabha as per the regulations. His disqualification has been used by Gandhi and Congress leaders to attack Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming “democracy is in danger” and “Modi is suppressing the voice of opposition”. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi abused the OBC community by questioning “why all thieves have a common surname, Modi”. Irked by his comments, a defamation case was filed. Surat Court found him guilty and sentenced him to two years. He had 30 days to appeal against the sentencing.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

