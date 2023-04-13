In Odisha’s Sambalpur, a bike rally organised by ‘Hanuman Jayanti Samanyoy Samiti and Bajrang Dal came under violent stone pelting when it was passing near a masjid in the Dhanupali area, triggering clashes among two groups on Wednesday evening, April 12. As per reports, several police personnel, including the woman IIC of Dhanupali Police Station have been injured in the clashes.

Violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Sambalpur. Peaceful are sperading faster than Covid virus.



10 police personnel including the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Sambalpur and the IIC of Dhanupali Police Station were injured .



All school and colleges colsed. pic.twitter.com/8QAoByIgmv — Melon Musk🚩 (@melon_musk00) April 13, 2023

Videos of the incident show continuous stone pelting near a masjid and adjacent lane. The bikes and scooters used in the rally are seen lying scattered as the stone pelting disrupts the bike rally. Police personnel were seen making futile attempts to prevent the mob from attacking, while abusive words are heard.

A woman police officer has received serious injuries in the stone pelting.

IIC of Dhanupali Police Station was also injured in the attack, image via @LambodarPrDash on Twitter

As per reports in the Odia media, 10 police personnel, including the ASP of Sambalpur have been injured in the violent clashes. IIC Anita Pradhan has been shifted to VIMSAR, Burla for the treatment of injuries on her face.

Violence in Sambalpur during a rally in Dhanupali Chhak; 10 police personnel, including ASP & Dhanupali IIC, injured in stone hurling#Odisha pic.twitter.com/33LgUCveBh — OTV (@otvnews) April 12, 2023

After the stone pelting, the violence gradually spread in the area as the angry mob started setting fire to local shops and stalls. Several bikes and cars have been damaged in the violence too.

The bike rally started from Sambalpur city’s Govind Tala Square and proceeded to Jail Square, Motijharan Square, Sakshi Pada, Lakshmi talkies, and Modipada areas to make a ‘Parikrama’ of the city. However, in Dhanupali Square, the rally came under severe stone pelting from a nearby mosque.

The people participating in that rally reportedly started pelting the stones back to stop the attack. However, the violence spread and soon turned into arson and vandalism.

25 persons detained after violence, section 144 imposed

As per reports, 25 people have been detained so far after the violence. Additional police forces were soon deployed to disperse the mob. Armed police personnel have now been stationed in the area. Section 144 has been imposed on the 6 police station limit areas of Town PS, Dhanupali, Khetrajpur, Ainthapali, Bareipali, and Sadar Police Station areas.

Earlier in the day, a local politician named Jayabrata Dey was arrested for ‘inciting violence’ after some videos were found on his phone. Dey was a former BJYM leader who had later joined the BJD and was also expelled from the BJD for ‘anti-party activities’. Reports stated that Dey’s phone was found full of messages asking the general public to come prepared with sticks and stones. He was arrested by the Dahnupali police station where he has been arrested before on incidents related to violence.

As per the latest reports, internet services have been suspended in the Sambalpur district for 48 hours. The official order says that violent clashes have happened between Hindu and Muslim groups and false and inflammatory messages are being circulated through social media.

Odisha govt orders suspending internet services in Sambalpur district, image via Siba Mohanty on Twitter

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media services, mobile internet and data services, and broadband services have been suspended for 48 hours in the entire Sambalpur district following the violence.

It is notable here that as per the Odia calendar, Hanuman Janmotsav is observed on April 14, on the day of Sankranti.