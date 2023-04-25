Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Stone pelting in Malpura, Rajasthan: No communal angle, says police, here is what led to the unrest as 30 get detained, 21 injured

A report by Times Now Navbharat claims that around 21 people have been reported injured including 3 policemen.

Stone pelting in Malpura, Rajasthan: No communal angle, says police
People in Malpura, Rajasthan pelted stones at each other
6

On Monday, the Rajasthan Police issued prohibitory orders in the Malpura town of Rajasthan’s Tonk district after a massive clash erupted between the two communities on the day after the Eid. The police have detained around 30 individuals in the case and have said that the prohibitory orders will remain in place till April 26.

According to the reports, the clashes are said to have erupted over a petty issue. The Police stated that the violence happened in the Nagauri Mohalla area of Tonk after a group of people objected to speeding motorcycles on the road while a few children were playing. The matter escalated and within no time the members of both communities began pelting stones at each other.

People also are said to have used bamboo sticks to attack while continuing to pelt stones at each other. The police immediately reached the spot after being informed about the incident and tried to pacify the matter. However, the people continued to hurl stones amid the police presence, injuring a total of 15 people including a few police personnel.

Meanwhile, the report by Times Now Navbharat claims that around 21 people have been reported injured including 3 policemen. The injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing medical treatment. “Thirty people have been detained and the situation is completely under control,” confirmed Tonk Superintendent of Police Rajarshi Raj Verma.

Verma further added that to preserve peace and order, prohibitory orders have been put in place in Malpura till April 26. More police have also been deployed. District police and three Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies have been stationed there.

The Police meanwhile has stated that the situation in the Malpura town of Rajasthan is under control and that people should not pay attention to the rumours. “The matter is under investigation and action will be taken as per law,” the police said.

