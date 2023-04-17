On Sunday, Sana Khan, a former Bollywood actress, attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar celebration in Mumbai with her husband Maulvi Mufti Anas Sayyed. Sana, who is expecting her first child, attended the party to which several other Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan were also invited. However, a strange video of the party went viral over the internet yesterday in which the pregnant former actress was seen being dragged by her husband.

“Bhai mai thak gai. Mai itna nahi chal paungi. (I am tired. I won’t be able to walk),” Sana could be heard saying as her husband hastily headed her out of the party. The video was posted by one of the paparazzi who quoted the video saying, “Sana Khan thak gayi (Sana Khan looks tired)! Sana Khan and her husband attended the Iftar party tonight by Baba Siddique!! Seems like they were in hurry!!”

The netizens then sharply reacted to the video as they saw breathless Sana being dragged by her husband. They slammed Maulvi Mufti Anas Sayyed for his irresponsible behaviour towards his pregnant wife. “Why is he dragging her like that.. she’s pregnant. Nonsense behaviour” commented one of the users.

Another one then commented saying, “Let her breathe, man.” Further one said, “Why is he pulling her that fast in her condition?” One more said, “She looks breathless, she’s pregnant…”

One of the users meanwhile claimed that the Maulvi was probably protecting his wife from viral making cameras as he believed it would be evil to present her pregnancy publically as per Sharia.

Former actor Sana Khan issues clarification over viral video

Sana also later noticed the video and asked her “lovely brothers and sisters” not to worry for her safety in the comments section after seeing it. Sana responded to the paparazzi footage by stating it “looks weird” to her as well. She thanked people for their concern.

“This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with the driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him to let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here,” she said.

Prior to getting married to Anas in November 2020, Sana, who appeared on Bigg Boss 6, gave up acting. She announced her pregnancy in an interview in March of this year. As stated by Sana, she was not feeling well at the party and so was hastily taken by her husband to their car so that she could breathe some fresh air. The crowd of cameramen and other celebrities can also be seen in the video.