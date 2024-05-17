On Friday (17th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and Samajwadi party for planning to bulldoze Hindu temples and send Ram Lalla to tent from the majestic Ram Mandir.

While addressing a public meeting in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi cautioned, “Samajwadi party, Congress will send Ram Lalla to the tent if they come to power. They will also bulldoze Ram Mandir.”

“Is this what you have learnt from Yogi Adityanath? Take tuitions from him about the right place to use the bulldozer,” he emphasised.

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, PM Narendra Modi says, "…If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji, where to run a bulldozer… pic.twitter.com/rfhqN0XiXc — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

“They can stoop to any level. This is their track record. For them, nation (desh) means nothing. Only that that matters to them is their family and power. This is their game,” PM Modi lashed out at political dynasts.