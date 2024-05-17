Friday, May 17, 2024
Samajwadi party, Congress will send Ram Lalla to tent if they come to power, bulldoze Ram Mandir: PM Modi

For them, nation (desh) means nothing. Only that that matters to them is their family and power. This is their game," PM Modi emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
Ram Lalla (left), PM Modi (right), images via ET and X/ ANI
13

On Friday (17th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress and Samajwadi party for planning to bulldoze Hindu temples and send Ram Lalla to tent from the majestic Ram Mandir.

While addressing a public meeting in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi cautioned, “Samajwadi party, Congress will send Ram Lalla to the tent if they come to power. They will also bulldoze Ram Mandir.”

“Is this what you have learnt from Yogi Adityanath? Take tuitions from him about the right place to use the bulldozer,” he emphasised.

“They can stoop to any level. This is their track record. For them, nation (desh) means nothing. Only that that matters to them is their family and power. This is their game,” PM Modi lashed out at political dynasts.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

