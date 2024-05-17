On 16th May a 55-year-old man named Mohammad Shahid killed his 18-year-old daughter Suhana in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh by slicing her neck, in a horrific episode of honour killing. He had fled the scene following the murder but returned when the police arrived there and surrendered compliantly before them. He admitted to the crime and the video of his confession has also been going viral on social media.

According to media reports, the offender is a resident of Kukra village in the New Mandi Police Station area. The family members were shocked to see the victim’s body lying on the floor. She was brutally murdered. The police sent the body for a post-mortem after conducting an inquiry. Cops reached the spot and were interrogating the family when the perpetrator came there and turned himself in. He declared, “No one played any role in the murder. Only I did it. I repeatedly tried to make her understand that she should not at least violate the family’s honour. I have kept a beard (Islam and Prophet Muhammad directed Muslims to grow their beards and trim their moustaches, to differ from the non-believers) and requested her to maintain its respect.”

He added, “I told her that you will get married one day, God willing. However, she didn’t listen to me and talked to her boyfriend regularly on the phone for three days. I asked her to tell me if she had any problems but to no avail and therefore, I killed her with a knife which I took from home.” Notably, the identity of her lover has yet to be established but she was reportedly in a relationship with the son of a fakir (Muslim mendicant). The police complaint was made by Shahid’s elder brother, Naseer Ahmed. OpIndia attempted to contact him but he claimed to be at a relative’s funeral and didn’t talk.

“The accused father showed no signs of remorse after committing the heinous act. There is chaos and anxiety among the family members and neighbours after the incident,” voiced an eyewitness, Saleem Ahmed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Satyanarayan Prajapat conveyed, “Today morning, the police station in-charge received information that a father slashed his daughter’s throat and killed her. The authorities showed up at the house immediately. After completing the initial probe, we talked to the deceased’s mother who informed us that Suhana had been having an affair for a long time which enraged her father and he ended her life today with a sharp weapon. Police are collecting all the evidence from the location. Further information will be made available soon. The culprit will also be extensively interrogated to unveil further details about the instance.”

New Mandi Police Station in-charge Inspector Bablu Kumar rushed to the location with his team. Mandi Kotwali, the new in-charge Inspector Bablu Kumar and his group arrived at the location. They filled out Panchnama (inquest report), carried out an inspection, took control of the body, and sent it for an autopsy. The culprit works as a daily wager and has seven kids including four sons and three daughters. Now, his six children are left.