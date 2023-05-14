On Monday, the Central Government imposed a ban on 14 mobile messenger apps in India following a lead that the terrorists in Pakistan have been using these mobile messenger apps as a communication platform to transmit information to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the reports, the apps that have been blocked by the government are Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second line, Zangi and Threema.

Central Government blocks 14 mobile messenger apps. It is reported that terrorists used these mobile messenger apps to spread the message and receive messages from Pakistan. — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

It emerged that terrorists were using these applications to contact their on-the-ground (OGW) sympathisers and terrorists. This is not a recent occurrence for the government to take action against mobile applications that threaten national security.

Numerous Chinese apps were previously prohibited by the Indian government, which asserted that the apps were “prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state, and public order.”

Over the past few years, approximately 250 Chinese apps have been blocked by the Indian government. More than 200 Chinese applications have been blocked since June 2020, including well-known ones like TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Helo, Likee, UC News, Bigo Live, UC Browser, Xender, Camscanner, and famous mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

Also, in 2022 the Government issued an order to ban another 54 mobile apps linked to China under the emergency provision envisaged in Section 69(A) of the IT Act.

The apps banned included AliSuppliers and Alibaba Workbench, CamCard — Business Card Reader, Chinese Social, WeDate, TrulyChinese, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite, Equalizer & Bass Booster, and CamCard for SalesForce Ent.

As reported earlier, the majority of these apps were either cloned versions or had similar functionality, privacy issues and security threats similar to the previously blocked around 250 apps in 2020.