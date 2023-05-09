Thursday, May 11, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Acts instilled insecurity among people': Md Shahnawaz, Md Shoaib, Shahrukh, 6 others sentenced to...
CrimeEditor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Acts instilled insecurity among people’: Md Shahnawaz, Md Shoaib, Shahrukh, 6 others sentenced to 7 years jail in Delhi anti-Hindu riots case

The police identified the accused during the investigation. They checked the CCTV footage, and viral videos posted on social media and also relied on public witnesses to identify the accused.

OpIndia Staff
Md Shahnawaz, Md Shoaib, Shahrukh, 6 others sentenced to 7 years jail in North East Delhi violence case
Image source- Times of India
2

On Tuesday, a Delhi court ordered rigorous imprisonment of seven years in jail to nine men accused in a case relating to the 2020 anti-Hindu Delhi riots. The nine persons sentenced by the court have been identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz, Mohammad Shoaib, Shahrukh, Rashid, Azad, Ashraf Ali, Parvez, Md Faisal and Rashid, alias Monu. They have been charged for rioting and being part of unlawful assembly in an FIR registered at Gokulpuri police station.

“Communal riots are treated as one of the most violent forms of public disorder that afflict society. It leads to not only loss of life and property but also causes great damage to the social fabric. During communal riots, innocent ordinary people get caught in circumstances beyond their control, which leads to the violation of human rights as well,” the court led by the additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala said.

The court also noted that the nine men tried to create communal disturbance in the area and instilled a sense of insecurity among people. The said individuals were convicted under IPC Sections 147 (rioting),148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 427 (mischief causing damage of Ps 50 or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy a house, etc) 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

“Thus, the impact of the crime committed by the convicts, in this case, is not limited to loss caused to the complainant only. Rather their acts left a deep scar over the social fabric, economy and stability of our nation. The alleged acts instilled a sense of insecurity among the people while jeopardising the communal harmony in the society,” the court added.

As per the reports, the convicts have been awarded simple imprisonment of one year for an offence under Sections 148 and 427, simple imprisonment of three years for violating Section 380, rigorous imprisonment of seven years for the offence they have committed under Section 436 and simple imprisonment of six months for offences under Section 188 of IPC.

Additionally, a fine of Rs. 21,000 has also been imposed on each of the convicts. “Of the total amount, Rs 1.5 1akh is directed to be disbursed to the complainant as compensation”, the court said adding that it is not an easy task for a victim to substantiate the loss through documents in all the cases, especially if everything was burnt.

“At the same time, any claim of loss may not be a true account of loss. In such cases, a notional amount is fixed by the court, while keeping in view the nature of the incident,” the court ruled.

On February 29, 2020, an FIR was registered at Gokalpuri police station. The FIR was filed based on the complaint written by one Rekha Sharma who revealed that on February 24, 2020, an incident of stone pelting took place at her house at Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar Tiraha Road, Delhi. She said that the stones were pelted at about 1 to 2 pm.

“There was a mob in the gali, which was trying to break open the gate of her house. I made a call to her husband, who was on his duty. Her husband returned home and took her away to a safe place and locked the gate,” the complainant said.

The complainant further alleged that during the night intervening between February 24-25, 2020, the mob broke open the rear gate of her aforesaid house and robbed the goods lying therein. They also vandalized the property and set the upper floor of her house on fire.

The police identified the accused during the investigation. They checked the CCTV footage, and viral videos posted on social media and also relied on public witnesses to identify the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Tu naam ki Muslim hai’: Islamists abuse Sara Ali Khan again, this time for visiting Kedarnath Dham

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court reserves judgement on various pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage

ANI -

Shut hospitals if doctors can’t be protected: Kerala HC slams state govt and police for murder of Vandana, stabbed while treating accused in police...

OpIndia Staff -

While both have a history of unholy alliances, Uddhav Thackeray along with Nitish Kumar try to school Maharashtra CM over ‘political ethics’ after SC...

Siddhi Somani -

Imran Khan’s arrest is illegal and contempt of court, present him before the court within an hour: Pakistan Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala boat tragedy: Officials ignored complaints against Atlantic and other ‘illegal’ tourist boats, and now the same officials will probe the irregularities

OpIndia Staff -

Book Excerpt of Dr Amit Thadani’s ‘The Rationalist Murders’: A journalist, links to underworld, Mukul Sinha, assassination plot of Modi and Dabholkar murder

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: 2nd incident of a gas leak in the state in 2 weeks, several people including 25 students hospitalised in Nangal

OpIndia Staff -

11 Jihadis arrested in MP: Islamist org HuT has a network in 50 countries, banned in 16, was training Muslims for Jihad against Hindus....

OpIndia Staff -

NDMC councillor starts telling the story of a ‘Dhongi Raja’ in CM’s style referring to the 40 cr mansion at tax-payers’ expense, Arvind Kejriwal...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com