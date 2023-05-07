Sunday, May 7, 2023
Updated:

Glass window shattered, several people injured: Blast rocks Amritsar, cause remains unknown

The incident has created a situation of panic in the area. The cops appealed to the locals to keep calm.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab: Several people injured after blast rocks Amritsar
Police begin probe at the site of the incident (Photo Credits: Dainik Bhaskar)
5

On Saturday (May 6) night, a blast took place at Heritage Street in Amritsar city of Punjab. Several people were injured after the explosion.

As per reports, a loud explosion was heard at the time of the incident. A nearby restaurant was also damaged in the blast. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and began their probe.

The exact cause of the blast is not known as yet. Citing cops, Times Now reported that the blast might have occurred in a nearby gas pipeline. Reportedly, a man sleeping on a bench near the restaurant was injured after the glass panes broke into pieces following the explosion.

Another man also suffered an injury to his arm. A group of 6 female tourists, who were present in the vicinity of the restaurant, also sustained injuries

The incident has created a situation of panic in the area. As per reports, the police found that it was not a planned attack but an accident. They appealed to the locals to keep calm.

According to the cops, the building of the restaurant on Heritage Street would have been damaged, if it was a planned blast, and the damage would not have remained limited to the glass panes.

The forensic team will investigate the site of the incident on Sunday (May 7). Reportedly, some people have complained about the presence of a foul smell of potassium after the blast. A white powdery substance was also spotted near the damaged window panes of the restaurant.

