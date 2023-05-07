Punjab: Several people injured after blast rocks Amritsar

On Saturday (May 6) night, a blast took place at Heritage Street in Amritsar city of Punjab. Several people were injured after the explosion.

As per reports, a loud explosion was heard at the time of the incident. A nearby restaurant was also damaged in the blast. On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and began their probe.

The exact cause of the blast is not known as yet. Citing cops, Times Now reported that the blast might have occurred in a nearby gas pipeline. Reportedly, a man sleeping on a bench near the restaurant was injured after the glass panes broke into pieces following the explosion.

Another man also suffered an injury to his arm. A group of 6 female tourists, who were present in the vicinity of the restaurant, also sustained injuries

#AmritsarBlast | Several people were injured after a blast took place in #HeritageStreet in #Amritsar on Saturday night. Panic gripped locals as a loud explosion was heard.



Cops say the blast could have occurred in a gas pipeline. @Gurpreet_Chhina reports pic.twitter.com/3Glhfv3DBf — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) May 7, 2023

The incident has created a situation of panic in the area. As per reports, the police found that it was not a planned attack but an accident. They appealed to the locals to keep calm.

According to the cops, the building of the restaurant on Heritage Street would have been damaged, if it was a planned blast, and the damage would not have remained limited to the glass panes.

The forensic team will investigate the site of the incident on Sunday (May 7). Reportedly, some people have complained about the presence of a foul smell of potassium after the blast. A white powdery substance was also spotted near the damaged window panes of the restaurant.