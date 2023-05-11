Thursday, May 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsYakub and Naushad, who had beheaded a Hindu in the Bhalswa Dairy area, were...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Yakub and Naushad, who had beheaded a Hindu in the Bhalswa Dairy area, were tasked by ISI to execute a rerun of 2000 Red Fort attack: Delhi police

Yakub and Naushad were arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi on January 12 this year after the police had recovered a dismembered body of a man in a drain in the area.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Yakub and Naushad who killed a Hindu man, chopped up his body, and sent the video of the murder to their handlers in Pakistan (Source: City Life Haryana)
5

The Delhi police on Wednesday, May 10, filed a chargesheet against Bhalswa Dairy murder accused Jagjit Singh Jassa alias Yakub and Naushad under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The police said that the duo had been tasked by the K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out a rerun of the 2000 terrorist attack on the Red Fort ahead of Republic Day.

Yakub and Naushad were arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi on January 12 this year after the police had recovered a dismembered body of a man in a drain in the area.

The report by TOI quoted some sources as saying that the chargesheet has been filed under UAPA and under various sections such as murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence in the court of special judge Sanjay Khanagwal.

The Delhi police in their chargesheet confirmed that Yakub and Naushad, who were out on parole, were at the final stage of attacking the Red Fort and carrying out five targeted killings, including two Sadhus in Haridwar before they were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused killed the Hindu man in the Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi to impress their terror “bosses” in Pakistan

It may be recalled that after the two terrorists were arrested on January 12, 2023, they confessed that they had killed a Hindu man, chopped his body, and sent the video of the murder to their handlers in Pakistan. While the aim of killing the Hindu man was to spread communal violence before Republic Day, they shared the video of the beheading to impress their handlers across the border with their capability.

The Delhi police further revealed that the duo were also planning to target some Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab in the coming month.

Notably, the Hindu man whom they had beheaded was identified as one Raj Kumar. The police revealed that the duo had specifically chosen him because he had a Shiv tattoo. According to the chargesheet, Raj Kumar was lured to the duo’s rented house in northwest Delhi and beheaded with a machete.

The chargesheet added that Yakub and Naushad then chopped Raj Kumar’s body into eight pieces and filmed the entire act. The video was sent to their foreign-based handlers, including an ISI operative, through the chat application Signal, the cops said.

Naushad and Yakub arrested by Delhi police special cell

On January 12, 2023, the Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two — identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) — from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The police recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, and 22 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also found traces of blood at their house, following which the two were questioned.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and had been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been convicted of two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

During their questioning, they confessed to their terror activities, and when the police searched their residence and nearby areas, the chopped-up body was found in a drain.

The police then revealed that the duo was given four to five targets by their Pakistan-based handler Sohail, who is associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, ISI. The targets included a local RSS worker, a senior Punjab-based Shiv Sena party leader, and a Sikh group member who is opposed to the Khalistan movement. Sohail allegedly informed the duo that he would transfer money to them after each murder.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

170 years of Indian Railways and The Hindu: 3 racist, elitist op-eds that denigrate Indians who use Railways simply to peddle anti-Modi agenda

S. Sudhir Kumar -

Attempt to indulge in forum shopping and bench hunting: Supreme Court rebukes sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt for plea seeking recusal of a judge...

OpIndia Staff -

Sole Indian against 49 Pakistanis, all of them hostile: What Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya said about his schooling in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Centre has power on order, police and land, NCT of Delhi has power to posts, appoint and transfer officials: SC verdict in Delhi govt...

OpIndia Staff -

Blast near Golden Temple: Amreek Singh, Sahib Singh and 3 others arrested for hurling the bomb from 2nd floor, SGPC slams Punjab govt for...

OpIndia Staff -

NCB official Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in the Aryan Khan drugs case, sacked from service in a separate case

OpIndia Staff -

Two cases of Hindu women being trapped, tortured and forced to convert to Islam emerge from UP and MP, both victims raped as well:...

OpIndia Staff -

As Pakistan descends into chaos, the failed country loses its mind, claims violence post Imran Khan arrest created by BJP, RSS: What Atta Tarar...

OpIndia Staff -

After Exit Polls show Congress edge in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar insinuates that people of UP are ‘fools’, BJP spokie lashes out: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested in Islamabad as crackdown on Imran Khan’s party continues

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com