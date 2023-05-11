The Delhi police on Wednesday, May 10, filed a chargesheet against Bhalswa Dairy murder accused Jagjit Singh Jassa alias Yakub and Naushad under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The police said that the duo had been tasked by the K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to carry out a rerun of the 2000 terrorist attack on the Red Fort ahead of Republic Day.

Yakub and Naushad were arrested from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi on January 12 this year after the police had recovered a dismembered body of a man in a drain in the area.

The report by TOI quoted some sources as saying that the chargesheet has been filed under UAPA and under various sections such as murder, criminal conspiracy, and destruction of evidence in the court of special judge Sanjay Khanagwal.

The Delhi police in their chargesheet confirmed that Yakub and Naushad, who were out on parole, were at the final stage of attacking the Red Fort and carrying out five targeted killings, including two Sadhus in Haridwar before they were apprehended by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The accused killed the Hindu man in the Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi to impress their terror “bosses” in Pakistan

It may be recalled that after the two terrorists were arrested on January 12, 2023, they confessed that they had killed a Hindu man, chopped his body, and sent the video of the murder to their handlers in Pakistan. While the aim of killing the Hindu man was to spread communal violence before Republic Day, they shared the video of the beheading to impress their handlers across the border with their capability.

The Delhi police further revealed that the duo were also planning to target some Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab in the coming month.

Notably, the Hindu man whom they had beheaded was identified as one Raj Kumar. The police revealed that the duo had specifically chosen him because he had a Shiv tattoo. According to the chargesheet, Raj Kumar was lured to the duo’s rented house in northwest Delhi and beheaded with a machete.

The chargesheet added that Yakub and Naushad then chopped Raj Kumar’s body into eight pieces and filmed the entire act. The video was sent to their foreign-based handlers, including an ISI operative, through the chat application Signal, the cops said.

Naushad and Yakub arrested by Delhi police special cell

On January 12, 2023, the Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two — identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) — from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The police recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, and 22 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also found traces of blood at their house, following which the two were questioned.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and had been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been convicted of two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

During their questioning, they confessed to their terror activities, and when the police searched their residence and nearby areas, the chopped-up body was found in a drain.

The police then revealed that the duo was given four to five targets by their Pakistan-based handler Sohail, who is associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, ISI. The targets included a local RSS worker, a senior Punjab-based Shiv Sena party leader, and a Sikh group member who is opposed to the Khalistan movement. Sohail allegedly informed the duo that he would transfer money to them after each murder.