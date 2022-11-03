On Thursday, November 3, the Supreme Court of India rejected a review petition filed by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif alias Ashfaq, upholding the death penalty awarded to him in the deadly terrorist attack carried out on the military shelter in the Red Fort in the year 2000. The attack had left two soldiers and a civilian guard dead. Arif was convicted by the trial court in 2005 and was awarded the death penalty, and the penalty was confirmed by the Delhi High Court and then the Supreme Court.

Mohammad Arif had filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his death penalty, but the apex court has rejected that plea now. A two-judge bench of Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “We have accepted the prayers that electronic records must be placed in consideration. His guilt is proved. We affirm the view taken by this court and reject the review petition”.

Arif, who is reportedly the prime accused in the deadly attack, originally from Pakistan’s Abbottabad, came to India and married Rehmana Yousuf Farooqui, a girl of Indian origin. Rehmana was also arrested as she was reportedly in full knowledge of Ashfaq’s plan and assisted him. Arif was convicted of murder, criminal conspiracy and waging war against India. Arif alias Ashfaq Ahmed has been lodged at Tihar jail since 2000.

A trial court on October 31, 2005, convicted seven accused LeT terrorists including Mohammad Arif and awarded him the death penalty in the case. The Delhi High Court confirmed his death sentence in September 2007. After that, the Supreme Court upheld the decision in 2011. However, the SC stayed his execution in 2014.

On December 22, 2000, LeT terrorists broke into the Red Fort under the guise of attending a light-and-sound show retelling the history of the ancient landmark. According to reports, six militants entered the Red Fort at about 7 pm through the Lahore Gate, the historic structure’s main entrance, with their weapons concealed inside leather jackets. They made their way to the 7:30 pm concert.

At around 9 pm, the Pakistan-backed terrorists sneaked into military shelters under the cover of darkness and fog, and opened fire on the guards of the seventh battalion of the Rajputana Rifles, killing two soldiers and a civilian guard. The terrorists then fled via the back wall of the Fort.

According to reports published then, the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan and funded by top LeT operatives. The funds were reportedly transferred to terrorists through a Delhi-based hawala account operator, who was later nabbed by the Delhi police.