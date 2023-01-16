Tuesday, January 17, 2023
HomeCrimeKhalistani and Jihadi terrorists killed a Hindu man to show "capability" to handlers in...
Crime
Updated:

Khalistani and Jihadi terrorists killed a Hindu man to show “capability” to handlers in Pakistan, had plans to kill influential RW leaders ahead of Jan 26

Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall while Naushad is associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi crime
The chopped up dead body recovered from Bhalswa drain (Image Source: Times Now)
120

Last week, on Thursday, January 12, Delhi Police suspected two suspected terrorists, Jagjit and Naushad, from Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. Now it has emerged that the duo killed a Hindu man, chopped up his body, and sent the video of the murder to their handlers in Pakistan. The aim of sharing the video was to impress their handlers across the border with their capability.

Though the deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained, the Delhi police said that his religious identity (Hindu) could be established by the trishool (trident) tattoo on his arm. The recovered body parts of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination. Efforts are on to identify him using the missing persons’ record from mid-December, said the police.

According to an India TV report, the two suspects, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday, confessed to their crimes in front of Delhi Police and added that they chose a Hindu man intentionally intending to spread communal violence before Republic Day. 

The Delhi police further revealed that the duo were also planning to target some Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab in the coming month.

According to police, the duo was given four to five names by their Pakistan-based handler Sohail, who is associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, ISI. The targets included a local RSS worker, a senior Punjab-based Shiv Sena party leader, and a Sikh group member who is opposed to the Khalistan movement. Sohail allegedly informed the duo that he would transfer money to them after each murder, said the police, adding that they have discovered a list of some names.

As per a report by TOI, a probe by the intelligence agency revealed that the duo, Jagjit alias Yakub and Naushad, was being handled by the K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of the ISI.

Naushad and Jagjit alias Yakub killed the Hindu man to impress their terror “bosses” in Pakistan

Earlier on Thursday, Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two — identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) — from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The police recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, and 22 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also found traces of blood at their house, following which the two were questioned.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

During their questioning, they confessed to their terror activities, and when the police searched their residences and nearby areas, the chopped-up body was found in a drain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKhalistani terrorism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Why would I stop anyone from selling a house when I want to go myself’: Advocate Pradeep Sharma calls ‘The Wire’ report on Brahmapuri...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Advocate Pradeep Sharma told us why he would stop others from selling the house when he was preparing to sell his own house. Referring to the condition of his area, he said that Hindus are constantly selling houses from this street. During the conversation, we were also informed about Muslims buying a Hindu Brahmin's house and building a mosque there.
News Reports

Pune: 14 booked for forcing Hindus to convert to Christianity, earlier 3 were charged for offering red grape juice as the ‘blood of Jesus...

Siddhi Somani -
A local filed a complaint against evangelists alleging that they were forcing his family to embrace Christianity.

Bottom 50% of Indians pay 64% of GST: Oxfam India’s claims about ‘disproportionate’ taxing of poor is ‘mathematically impossible’. Here is why

Sushant Singh Rajput’s pet dog Fudge passes away, fans mourn, say ‘united in heaven’

Even a simple egg curry recipe in NYT becomes an anti-Modi rant, columnist chef makes it about bashing ‘pro-vegetarian Hindus’

Muslim youths abuse, assault Hindu men over petty brawl, indulge in stone pelting as it turns communal in Aligarh: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
613,329FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com