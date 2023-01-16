Last week, on Thursday, January 12, Delhi Police suspected two suspected terrorists, Jagjit and Naushad, from Bhalswa Dairy area in Delhi. Now it has emerged that the duo killed a Hindu man, chopped up his body, and sent the video of the murder to their handlers in Pakistan. The aim of sharing the video was to impress their handlers across the border with their capability.

Though the deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained, the Delhi police said that his religious identity (Hindu) could be established by the trishool (trident) tattoo on his arm. The recovered body parts of the deceased have been sent for forensic examination. Efforts are on to identify him using the missing persons’ record from mid-December, said the police.

According to an India TV report, the two suspects, Naushad and Jagjit Singh, who were arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday, confessed to their crimes in front of Delhi Police and added that they chose a Hindu man intentionally intending to spread communal violence before Republic Day.

The Delhi police further revealed that the duo were also planning to target some Shiv Sena leaders in Punjab in the coming month.

According to police, the duo was given four to five names by their Pakistan-based handler Sohail, who is associated with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba and linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, ISI. The targets included a local RSS worker, a senior Punjab-based Shiv Sena party leader, and a Sikh group member who is opposed to the Khalistan movement. Sohail allegedly informed the duo that he would transfer money to them after each murder, said the police, adding that they have discovered a list of some names.

As per a report by TOI, a probe by the intelligence agency revealed that the duo, Jagjit alias Yakub and Naushad, was being handled by the K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan) desk of the ISI.

Naushad and Jagjit alias Yakub killed the Hindu man to impress their terror “bosses” in Pakistan

Earlier on Thursday, Special cell of the Delhi police arrested the two — identified as Jagjit Singh (29) and Naushad (56) — from the Bhalswa Dairy area of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. The police recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, and 22 live cartridges from the suspects. The police also found traces of blood at their house, following which the two were questioned.

Further, Delhi Police said it has information that Jagjit Singh has links to Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Dall. He is also a member of the notorious Bambiha gang and has been receiving instructions from anti-national elements based abroad, the city police said, adding that he is also a parole jumper in a murder case in Uttarakhand.

Naushad is also associated with Harkat-ul-Ansar (HUA), a terror group that is based in Pakistan and primarily operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He has been a life convict in two counts of murder and has also served a 10-year sentence in connection with a case under the Explosive Act.

During their questioning, they confessed to their terror activities, and when the police searched their residences and nearby areas, the chopped-up body was found in a drain.