Stating that the ‘Amrit Kaal’ will give a new direction to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new parliament building should be a shining example of the country’s vision and resolve of New India.

PM Modi said that the construction of the new complex gave employment to over 60,000 labourers, and a digital gallery has been created to honour their hard work. Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said, “Several years of foreign rule took away our pride from us. But today, India has left behind that colonial mindset. India is the mother of democracy. It is also the foundation of global democracy. Democracy is our ‘Sanskaar’, idea and tradition”.

He further said that there was a need for a new parliament and the new building is equipped with modern facilities and the latest gadgets.

“There was a need for new parliament. We also have to see that the number of seats and MPs will increase in the coming time. That’s why it was need of the hour that a new Parliament is made,” he said.

PM Modi added, “This building is equipped with modern facilities and has latest gadgets. It has given employment to over 60,000 labourers. We have created a digital gallery to honour their hard work”.

The Prime Minister further said that the inspiration is the same from Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan.

“As we sit in the new parliament, I find immense satisfaction in the accomplishment of building 4 crore homes and 11 crore toilets for the people, constructing 4 lakh kilometres of rural roads, constructing 50,000 Amrit Sarovar, and creating 30,000 new Panchayat Bhavans. From Panchayat Bhawan to Sansad Bhawan, our inspiration is the development of our country and its people,” the Prime Minister added.

He added that ‘Amrit Kaal’ will give a new direction to our nation to fulfil our vision of New India and this new building should be a shining example of our vision and resolve.

“This new Parliament will become witness to the rise of a self-reliant India. When India surges ahead, the world also moves forward. Along with India, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world’s progress,” the Prime Minister said.

After concluding his speech in the Parliament, PM Modi interacted with several leaders in the new Parliament.

The Prime Minister’s address was followed by that of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Prime Minister Modi installed the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker’s chair, after performing puja. PM Modi also performed sashtang pranam as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony.

“It is our good fortune that we have been able to restore the pride of the holy ‘Sengol’. Whenever proceedings start in this House the ‘Sengol’ will inspire us,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi was handed over the historic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenams before it was installed in the new building. The Sengol marked the transfer of power from the British to the Indians in 1947.

After dedicating the new parliament building to the country earlier this morning after a ceremony that saw a multi-faith prayer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon walked into the new building amid chants of “Modi” “Modi” and a standing ovation for the second phase of the inauguration ceremony.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha. In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)