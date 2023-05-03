A video from Lucknow has surfaced online wherein it is seen that a man in a police uniform was harassing a schoolgirl. The policeman seen in the video has been identified as Shahadat Ali. The footage shows the girl student riding her bicycle and Shahadat Ali riding his scooter alongside her. Another woman who was passing by on her scooter witnessed Shahadat’s actions and confronted him.

The person who shot the video was sitting behind the woman who chased the accused on her scooter and eventually questioned him about his misbehavior. It can also be heard in the video that there was no number plate on the scooter accused Shahadat Ali was riding.

“Who are you brother (Aap kaun ho bhai sahab)? Do you know her (the victim girl student)? To this, the policeman claimed that the girl student is his child’s classmate. Following that, the woman asks that Shahadat Ali park his scooter on the side. When questioned, the officer gave the incorrect name of the school. The woman then stated that this is the police officer who harasses the girl on a daily basis. The woman then asked that the officer remove his helmet for identification as she questioned him about a missing number plate on his scooter. To which Shahadat Ali said, “This is an electric vehicle.” The woman then enquired whether battery-powered vehicles are required to have a number plate.

As the video went viral, the Lucknow Police took cognizance of the matter and issued a statement. “Having taken cognizance of the incident, legal action is being taken against the aforementioned police officer by filing a complaint with the Police Station Cantt. The departmental action procedure has been initiated.,” Lucknow Police said.

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर उक्त पुलिसकर्मी के विरुद्ध थाना कैंट में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। विभागीय कार्यवाही हेतु प्रक्रिया प्रचलित है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) May 3, 2023

Netizens were outraged by the video and urged that the officer who stained the police uniform by harassing minor girls be suspended and arrested.