On Saturday, May 6, a gunman opened fire at the Outlet Mall in the Allen suburb of Dallas, Texas, leaving nine people dead and seven injured. Gunshots were first heard around 3:30 pm from the Allen Premium Outlets. Several people inside the mall were left in panic after hearing the gunshots, the police said.

The shooter reportedly carried out the crime alone and was killed by a police officer after he opened fire outside the Allen Premium Outlets mall, police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference. According to Chief Harvey, the gunman was killed by a police officer who was on an unrelated task at the mall at the time of the shooting.

“He heard gunshots, went to the gunshots, engaged the suspect, and neutralized the suspect. He also then called for ambulances,” Harvey said.

The injured varied in age from 5 to 61, according to the spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare, which was treating multiple victims at three trauma centers. At the same press conference, Allen Fire Chief Jon Boyd stated that his department carried at least nine people with gunshot wounds to nearby hospitals, two of whom died.

Hundreds of customers exited the area, many with their hands raised, as seen in a video shared on social media. Outside the mall, at least three victims seemed to be covered by sheets, as per the viral footage.

According to CNN, quoting sources, police claimed to have identified the deceased suspect’s vehicle, which was being searched by the bomb squad as a precaution.

Gov. Greg Abbott described the attack as an “unspeakable tragedy,” adding that “our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas.”

In its latest update, Allen Police confirmed the death of nine people. “Allen Police Department is heartbroken to confirm nine casualties from today’s shooting at Allen Premium Outlets. Seven individuals, including the suspect, were deceased at the scene. Nine were transported to regional hospitals where two later succumbed to their injuries. As of Saturday evening, three victims were in critical condition and four were stable,” the statement by Allen Police read.