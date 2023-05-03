Nepal is already a Hindu nation in principle, if India becomes a Hindu nation, it will positively impact the world: What Former Chief Justice of Nepal said

On May 1, former Chief Justice of Nepal Gopal Paranjali advocated making India a Hindu nation. He said if India becomes a Hindu nation, it will positively impact the whole world.

Former CJN Paranjali visited temples in Govardhan, Mathura, with a delegation from Nepal. Prominent members of Pashupatinath Vikas Kosh Kathmandu Arjun Prasad Vastola and ten other people were part of the delegation.

Following their visit to the temples, Paranjali also met Shri Adya Shankaracharya Ashram and sought blessings from Peehadhishwar Swami Adhokshajanand Devtritha of Govardhanpuri.

During a discussion on Indo-Nepal relations, he mentioned that Nepal is already a Hindu nation in principle. In such a situation, if India also becomes a Hindu nation, it will positively impact the whole world. He added that it would make 178 crore Hindus worldwide feel proud and increase their self-confidence.

Arjun Prasad Vastola, who was part of the delegation, said that over 2500 years ago, Adya Shankaracharya established the Vedic Sanatan Culture that was destroyed by the heretics. Now once again, everyone will be benefited from the thoughts of Shankaracharya.

Vastola added that there are countries for Christians, Muslims and Buddhists Jews have a country for themselves. In such a situation, the world’s most populous country, India, should be declared a Hindu nation. Calling India a divine country, he added that the knowledge stream has always flowed here. Declaring India a Hindu nation would increase the self-confidence of Sanatanis worldwide, and it will be for the betterment of the world.

Notably, Nepal became a ‘secular’ country in 2008 after the success of the people’s movement of 2006, which led to the abolishment of the monarchy. Hinduism is the largest religion in Nepal. There have been calls to make Nepal a Hindu nation again. In February 2023, the former King of Nepal, Gyanendra Shah, joined the campaign to reinstate the country as Hindu Kingdom.