The third and last phase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-nation visit began shortly after he landed in Australia. PM Modi will be spending time in Australia till May 24 as a guest of the Australian government. During his three days there, he plans to meet with Anthony Albanese, his Australian counterpart, and take part in a celebration of Australia’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora.

Upon his arrival in Sydney, Prime Minister Modi was given a kind greeting by the Indian community. This is the Indian PM’s second visit to the country. People from the Indian diaspora greeted the PM with great joy and some of them also sang songs in his praise. “Suno suno oh duniyawalon Bharat ne bulaya hai, Modi ji ke navbharat ko aage aur badhana hai,” women could be heard singing. PM Modi seemed to enjoy the welcome and responded saying, “Waah, Waah” and also clapped for them.

Landed in Sydney to a warm welcome by the Indian community. Looking forward to various programmes over the next two days. pic.twitter.com/gE8obDI5eD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

The people further danced to the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and also performed traditional Garba at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney to welcome Modi. The people from the Indian diaspora also reached Sydney on May 23 to listen to PM Modi speak on the Australia-India relationship and hired a privately chartered “Modi Airways” flight. The recreational aircraft also spelt ‘Welcome Modi’ in the sky before the community event in Sydney, Australia, the video of which went viral over social media platforms.

#WATCH | ‘Welcome Modi’ spelt by a recreational aircraft’s contrails before the community event in Sydney, Australia. pic.twitter.com/d5KhGm6Nm8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

For the ceremony at Olympic Park Arena, which will also be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, over 170 persons of Indian descent took a chartered aircraft from Melbourne to Sydney.

Members of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), wearing tricolour turbans and carrying Indian flags, boarded the plane dubbed “Modi Airways” by the Prime Minister’s supporters. According to an official statement by the Australian government, the IADF is hosting the Sydney event to honour Australia’s vibrant and diversified Indian population, which is a “core part” of the country’s multicultural culture.

People from Indian diaspora wearing Indian tricolor turbans

On his three-day visit to Australia, PM Modi is set to meet with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and take part in a celebration of the vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora there. Modi left Papua New Guinea for Sydney, where he spoke with James Marape about their bilateral relations and took stock of them. He also spoke on how to improve collaboration in fields including business, technology, healthcare, and climate change.

Following an invitation from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, he started his three-nation visit on Friday in Japan, where he attended three sessions of the G7 meeting.

The third in-person Quad Summit took place in Hiroshima, and Modi was there together with US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Kishida, and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.