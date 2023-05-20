On Saturday, May 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the sidelines of the G7 Hiroshima Summit in Japan. The meeting between the two leaders comes in the middle of Russia Ukraine war.

During his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, PM Modi gave assurance that India would do everything possible to stop the war. He also asserted that the Ukraine-Russia war is having an adverse impact on the world adding that he sees this as an issue of human values.

“India and I would go to any length to end the conflict in Ukraine.” Since the last year and a half, we are constantly in touch but this is the first time we’re meeting since Glasgow. The situation in Ukraine is a significant concern for the entire world. It has a wide-ranging impact on the world. However, this is neither a political or economic issue for me. For me, it is a humanitarian issue,” PM Modi told Zelensky.

PM Modi further said that he understood the anguish of war when Indian students returned from Ukraine last year.

“You understand the pain of war better than us. But last year, when our children returned from Ukraine and recounted the situation there, I was able to better understand the pain that you and the Ukrainian people are currently experiencing,” Modi told Zelensky.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, says, "Ukraine war is a big issue in the world. I don't consider it to be just an issue of economy, politics, for me, it… pic.twitter.com/SYCGWwhZcb — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Taking to Twitter PM Modi stated that he conveyed to President Zelensky, India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy for the way forward adding that India will continue to prove humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people.

“Met President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine,” PM Modi tweeted.

Met President @ZelenskyyUa in Hiroshima. Conveyed our clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. We will continue extending humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/1srbIIJUB3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

Meanwhile, President Zelensky took to Twitter and said that he briefed PM Modi about Ukraine’s peace formula and also about Ukraine’s needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. Moreover, he thanked India for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

“Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine’s needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian President tweeted.

Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023

Other than the Ukrainian President, PM Modi met several other world leaders including the French President Emanuel Macron, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh among others.

Hiroshima, Japan | Quad leaders PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida pose for a photograph ahead of the Quad meeting. pic.twitter.com/pkWbVS8EyI — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Modi meets Macron

During his meeting with the French President, PM Modi thanked him for inviting him as the Guest of Honour for Bastille Day on 14 July 2023.

The two heads of state were pleased with the progress of their Strategic Partnership in a variety of areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation, civil aviation, renewables, culture, co-production and manufacturing in the defence sector, and civil nuclear cooperation. They agreed to broaden their partnership into new domains, a press release by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs stated.

PM Modi and Japanese PM Kishida discuss the concerns of the Global South

The two leaders discussed how to coordinate their respective G-20 and G-7 presidency initiatives. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of emphasizing the issues and priorities of the Global South. They also discussed current regional developments. They also discussed expanding Indo-Pacific cooperation.

They also resolved to bolster the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Education, skill development, tourism, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors, and digital public infrastructure were all discussed. Terrorism was also addressed, as was the need for UN reform.

PM Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart discuss bilateral trade and opportunities in key sectors

PM Modi and PM Chinch furthered their commitment to promote high-level exchanges and strengthen bilateral commercial and investment links.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/6eA4Kd9JAi — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

They also reviewed prospects in defence, supply chain resilience, energy, science and technology, human resource development, culture, and people-to-people ties. They also talked about ASEAN and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

PM Modi on hosting Quad Summit in India

On Saturday, PM Modi stated that India is willing to host the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting in 2024.

“We will be happy to host the Quad Summit in India in 2024. “The Quad will continue to work for global good, people’s welfare, prosperity, and peace,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the Quad meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit (G-7) conference in Hiroshima, Japan.

Speaking at the Quad Leaders' Meeting in Hiroshima. https://t.co/ZKTSzXOPM5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

With united efforts, we are giving practical dimension to our vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific in crucial sectors such as climate action, disaster management, strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, health security, maritime security, counter-terrorism, etc. We are proceeding on the basis of a constructive agenda and democratic ideals. We are putting our vision for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific into action by working together. ‘The Quad will continue to work for human welfare, peace, and prosperity,’ added PM Modi.

PM Modi was speaking to leaders of the United States, Australia, and Japan, which together with Japan form the Quadrilateral Grouping.