A 26-year-old man, allegedly a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is accused of verbally abusing a Bengaluru-based couple and damaging their car in a frightening case of road rage that occurred on Aundh Road in the city of Pune, Maharashtra. The incident is said to have happened on Friday night and the accused person has been identified as Sujeet Satish Kate.

According to the reports, Kate, who is pursuing PhD has been booked and arrested by the Police on Monday for creating a ruckus and cursing at the couple in the middle of the street. Consequently, he also engaged in sexual harassment of the woman by uttering improper remarks. The accused has been arrested by the Chaturshrungi police based on the complaint filed by the woman.

“We have issued a notice to the accused and are currently investigating the matter. It is being treated as a road rage incident, and we have filed a case against the accused,” Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare stated.

Reports state that the incident happened at 9:00 p.m. on Aundh Road, close to Spicer College. The couple was on vacation with their family in Pune. The incident happened when the couple was on their way to collect a food parcel from the nearby restaurant. They realised that Kate’s car had lightly collided with theirs as they were maneuvering through dense traffic.

The matter escalated as the couple got down from the car and questioned Kate asking why was their vehicle struck. This soon turned into a fight and the accused launched an outburst of insults at both of them. Shockingly, he even climbed onto the bonnet of their car and damaged the front windshield.

The accused has been booked under sections 354(A)(4) (making sexually colored remarks, which constitutes the offence of sexual harassment), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The Police have also issued a notice to him as per Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code.