RJD Chief Lalu Yadav steps out of his Patna home for the first time, wears skull cap, a green chadar and prays at Mazar: Watch

On Friday, May 12, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav visited a Mazar near Patna High Court. He also offered a chadar at the Shaheed Syed Pir Murad Shah Rahamtullah Alaih Mazar. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who was asked about the Karnataka election results, asserted that Bajrang Bali is upset with the BJP.

This was the first time Yadav had stepped out of Rabri Devi’s 10 circular road residence and visited a public place since his return to Patna. He has been battling kidney and lung ailments for a few years.

Reportedly, during his Ziyarat Lalu Yadav prayed for communal harmony in Bihar and the country. As seen in the pictures, Lalu Yadav wore an Islamic skull cap and a green cloth on his shoulder.

#WATCH | Bihar: RJD national president Lalu Prasad Yadav stepped out of his residence for the first time today after returning to Patna, and offered prayers at the Mazar located at the High Court. pic.twitter.com/RF1lGXVYex — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

It is worth noting that Lalu Yadav remained in Delhi for a long time after a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. He stayed at his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s residence. He arrived in Patna from Delhi on the 28th of April. On May 12, Lalu Yadav visited the Mazar in Patna.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav while to the media said that Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali) is upset with the BJP. “Bajrang Bali bahut naaraaz hain BJP se,” Tejashwi said.

Reacting to the Karnataka election results, RJD leader and cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted, “This had to happen…Bajrangbali burnt Ravana’s Lanka…Congratulations to the people of Karnataka for cleaning the filth of BJP, RSS…Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian are brothers among themselves.”