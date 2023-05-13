Saturday, May 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRJD Chief Lalu Yadav steps out of his Patna home for the first time,...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav steps out of his Patna home for the first time, wears skull cap, a green chadar and prays at Mazar: Watch

Reportedly, during his Ziyarat Lalu Yadav prayed for communal harmony in Bihar and the country. As seen in the pictures, Lalu Yadav wore an Islamic skull cap and a green cloth on his shoulder. 

OpIndia Staff
Lalu Yadav
Lalu Yadav visits mazar near Patna High Court (Image via ANI)
3

On Friday, May 12, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav visited a Mazar near Patna High Court. He also offered a chadar at the Shaheed Syed Pir Murad Shah Rahamtullah Alaih Mazar. Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, who was asked about the Karnataka election results, asserted that Bajrang Bali is upset with the BJP.

This was the first time Yadav had stepped out of Rabri Devi’s 10 circular road residence and visited a public place since his return to Patna. He has been battling kidney and lung ailments for a few years.

Reportedly, during his Ziyarat Lalu Yadav prayed for communal harmony in Bihar and the country. As seen in the pictures, Lalu Yadav wore an Islamic skull cap and a green cloth on his shoulder. 

It is worth noting that Lalu Yadav remained in Delhi for a long time after a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. He stayed at his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti’s residence. He arrived in Patna from Delhi on the 28th of April. On May 12, Lalu Yadav visited the Mazar in Patna.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav while to the media said that Lord Hanuman (Bajrang Bali) is upset with the BJP. “Bajrang Bali bahut naaraaz hain BJP se,” Tejashwi said. 

Reacting to the Karnataka election results, RJD leader and cabinet minister Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted, “This had to happen…Bajrangbali burnt Ravana’s Lanka…Congratulations to the people of Karnataka for cleaning the filth of BJP, RSS…Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian are brothers among themselves.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Love jihad is an agenda of undeclared terrorism against humanity: UP CM Yogi Adityanath after watching ‘The Kerala Story’

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka election result: Dozen cabinet ministers including CM Bommai win, 11 ministers face defeat as BJP loses the only southern state it ruled

ANI -

Congress is set to win Karnataka comfortably, but it has its next battle on its hands: Who will be CM, Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar

OpIndia Staff -

Vivek Agnihotri asks Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu why he still has a Hindu surname, Mattu accuses ‘The Kashmir Files’ director of demonising Kashmiris

OpIndia Staff -

Despite scoring a big fat zero in UP mayor polls, Akhilesh Yadav uses Karnataka to drown his sorrows and Netizens can’t stop laughing

OpIndia Staff -

BBC says Congress represents India but BJP is only ‘Modi’s’, publishes article by author Zubair Ahmed who calls Hanuman ‘monkey God’, Netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka election results: BJP’s vote share hasn’t decreased even by 1 per cent, Congress gains at the expense of JDS’ loss

OpIndia Staff -

In Karnataka, BJP loses Puttur constituency to Congress: Rebel Sangh and Hindutva leader gets more votes than BJP candidate, but not enough to win

OpIndia Staff -

SC gives three-month extension to SEBI, Mauritius minister says no breach of law by the 38 companies and 11 funds linked to Adani: Latest...

OpIndia Staff -

SDPI Puttur candidate Shafi Bellare loses deposit in Karnataka Assembly Elections, was chargesheeted by NIA in killing BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
632,104FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com