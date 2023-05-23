Three Bangladeshi women arrested from Maharashtra, had been staying illegally in Sangli for the past 3 years, fake Aadhaar cards seized

On Monday, 22nd May, Maharashtra Police arrested three Bangladesh women who were illegally staying in Sangli part of the state on the basis of forged identity documents. The three women have been identified as Roopa Sameer Sheikh, Rina Kalam Sheikh and Neha Sunil Yadav.

According to reports, the three had been residing in the Gokulnagari region of Sangli, Maharashtra and were arrested by the state police from their residences. The police investigated the case from February 17 to May 21 and filed complaints against the women on May 22.

As per the preliminary information, the women were lured with employment and brought to Sangli. They further worked as prostitutes. The women were provided with new, fake Aadhaar cards by their landlords in the city. The incident is said to have come to the fore after a Pune-based NGO informed the police about the women.

The state police then raided the Gokulnagari area and found the women with fake Aadhaar cards. The police meanwhile have also arrested one person from Miraj who made the fake Aadhaar cards.

The arrested women confessed to the police that they had been staying in the city for the past three years and were brought to India without any passport, visa and identity documents. The women also confessed to having made fake school transfer certificates.

Earlier in the day, eight Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally living in a chawl in the Kamothe Sector-22 area of Mumbai were also arrested by the police. Investigation revealed that all these Bangladeshi nationals, four men and four women were living as laborers at construction sites and also doing household work.

The arrested individuals had been identified as Irshad Tohit Mulli (40), Reshma Irshad Tohit Mulli (22), Junual Malik Islam (48), Pinky Junual Malik Islam (36), Kokan Manik Sheikh (32), Shobhabegum Kokan Manik Sheikh (30), Anikul Alam Samsul, Alam (34) and Kavita Khatun Jiyaju Shaikh (28).

The police have seized all the fake documents and arrested the three women. The women have been booked under the Passports Act, of 1950 and Foreign Persons Act. Assistant Inspector Pallavi Yadav is investigating the case further.