On 10th May 2023, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee in the USA revealed that the Biden family, accompanied by their business associates, created more than 20 companies and received over $10 million from foreign nationals. It is noteworthy that during this period, Joe Biden served as the vice president, which adds further significance to these financial transactions and raises questions about potential influence-peddling.

The Bidens took steps to hide, confuse, and conceal payments they received from foreign nationals. Here’s one example how a CCP-linked associate layered domestic limited liability companies to pay Hunter Biden. pic.twitter.com/GCx81QbrP3 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 10, 2023

Ahead of his press conference on Wednesday, Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., shared a memo containing fresh findings from his investigation into what he describes as the Biden family’s “influence peddling and business schemes.” According to the memo, there is evidence suggesting that the Biden family took measures to “conceal the source and total amount received from the foreign companies.”

As part of its investigation, the committee has issued subpoenas to four banks and has obtained “thousands of records” in response. The subpoenas were carefully crafted to target specific individuals and companies that were involved in business activities with Biden family members and their business associates, as stated in the memo.

According to the memo, members of the Biden family and their business associates established a complex network of over 20 companies, with a majority of them being limited liability companies that were formed during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. The committee noted that the majority of those companies were established in Delaware and Washington, D.C., with the assistance of Hunter Biden’s business partners, namely Rob Walker and James Gilliar.

The memo stated, “Bank records show the Biden family, their business associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals’ companies. The committee identified payments to Biden family members from foreign companies while Joe Biden served as Vice President and after he left public office.”

It added, “The Biden family used business associates’ companies to receive millions of dollars from foreign companies and received incremental payments over time to different bank accounts.”

The memo said, “In some instances, Biden associates would receive significant deposits from foreign sources into their bank accounts and then transfer smaller, incremental payments to Biden bank accounts. These complicated and seemingly unnecessary financial transactions appear to be a concerted effort to conceal the source and total amount received from foreign companies. Chinese nationals and companies with significant ties to Chinese intelligence and the Chinese Communist Party hid the source of the funds by layering domestic limited liability companies.”

The committee said, “We are investigating the opaque corporate structure of particular Biden-affiliated companies, those companies’ complicated connections with each other, whether these companies maintained books and records, and why certain foreign nationals sought to partner with and engage in businesses with specific Biden family members and their companies.”

According to the Committee, there are indications suggesting that the Biden family may have received funds from foreign nationals in an attempt to influence U.S. policy. As an example, the committee uncovered information revealing that Hunter Biden, through his associate Rob Walker, received over $1 million from a foreign company allegedly under the control of Gabriel Popoviciu, who is currently facing criminal investigation and prosecution for corruption in Romania. Notably, Vice President Biden had meetings with Romanian leaders in 2014 and 2015 to discuss issues related to corruption in the country.

The memo said, “The committee is concerned about the Biden family’s pattern of courting business in regions of the world in which the then Vice President had an outsize role and influenced U.S. policy. The Biden family and associates’ activities in Romania bear clear indicator of a scheme to peddle influence from 2015-2017.”

The committee’s findings revealed that apart from Hunter Biden, James Gilliar, and Rob Walker, there were other individuals within the Biden family, including James Biden, Hallie Biden, and additional members, who received foreign payments. The memo included a breakdown of the transactions from Chinese and Romanian nationals and companies.

Regarding China, the memo specifically highlights two individuals, Ye Jianming and Gongwen Dong, and raises concerns about their involvement in a Chinese business venture connected to Hunter Biden. The memo cautions that this particular joint venture with the Chinese energy company CEFC presents potential threats to American national security.

According to the memo, Ye Jianming was identified as having “close connections to the upper echelons of the Chinese Communist Party” and was reportedly serving as the deputy secretary-general for an international outreach division of the People’s Liberation Army. It is worth noting that Ye was subsequently detained by the Chinese Communist Party in 2018.

The memo said, “The Bidens received millions of dollars from their Chinese partnership. When Ye was detained by the Chinese, Hunter Biden then attempted to distance himself from the relationship by claiming he had never been paid by CEFC. This was false.” The memo reveals that Hunter Biden’s company, Hudson West V, received a wire transfer of $24 million from Ye Jianming. Subsequently, CEFC, the Chinese energy company, transferred $100,000 to Hunter Biden’s Owasco, P.C.