The police have been presented with shocking information regarding Guddu Bambaz, who has gained notoriety following the Umesh Pal murder case. Guddu Bambaz, also known as Gudu Muslim, was captured on CCTV footage throwing bombs during Umesh Pal’s murder. Until now, the police had only known that Guddu secured bail with the support of slain mafia Atiq Ahmed around 10 or 12 years ago, leading to Guddu residing with Atiq. However, this is not all and the reality of the situation is slightly different.

It has now emerged that Guddu Muslim had a longstanding association with Atiq, with the main catalyst for their closeness being Shaista Parveen, Atiq Ahmed’s wife. Guddu Muslim had harboured feelings for Shaista from the beginning, yet he had never confessed them. This revelation came to light during police questioning following the arrest of Guddu Muslim’s stepson, Abid.

According to information revealed in the interrogation, Guddu Muslim had developed an affection for Shaista Parveen, although it remained unrequited as she did not reciprocate his feelings. As a result, Guddu decided to leave Allahabad city and disappeared for several years. However, in 2012, he reappeared in Allahabad and settled down with a woman named Chandni in Chak Nirtul, Chakia. It is noteworthy that Atiq Ahmed provided Guddu with the land in Chak Nirtul, where Guddu constructed a three-story house on the property.

Following Atiq Ahmed’s incarceration in 2017, Guddu Muslim’s visits to Shaista Parveen’s residence became increasingly frequent. With utmost sincerity, Guddu began assisting Shaista in managing Atiq’s illicit business and extortion activities. However, the Umesh Pal murder case presented Guddu Muslim with an opportunity to draw closer to Shaista, ultimately leading them to live together while evading authorities. In a significant development, the police recently discovered compelling evidence affirming their relationship.

According to police sources, Guddu Muslim’s visits to Shaista Parveen’s residence created discord between him and his girlfriend, Chandni. Shaista’s presence in Guddu’s life led to instances where he physically assaulted Chandni on multiple occasions, causing a strain in their relationship. As a result, they began living separately for an extended period of time. This rift also played a role in fueling animosity between Guddu and Chandni’s son, Abid.

Abid’s anger towards Guddu reached such an extent that, had Umesh Pal not been murdered, Abid might have killed Guddu Muslim. During police interrogation, Abid openly admitted that given an opportunity, he would detonate a bomb and eliminate Guddu. This deep-rooted animosity stemmed from the fact that Guddu’s involvement with Shaista led to Chandni’s betrayal, leaving both mother and son in a state of distress and turmoil.

Following the heinous murder of Umesh Pal, Guddu Muslim temporarily halted in Kaushambi before proceeding to Kanpur. During this time, Shaista Parveen remained in Prayagraj. However, when Shaista Parveen’s name emerged in connection with the conspiracy surrounding Umesh Pal’s murder, she urgently contacted an individual who had aided Guddu’s escape. Shaista sought information about Guddu’s whereabouts, and their paths eventually converged in Meerut. From there, they embarked on their onward journey together.

Initially, Shaista was with Sabir, while absconding. However, it was later discovered that Guddu and Shaista had fled together, remaining in each other’s company up to the present time. Reportedly, Guddu has taken Shaista to an undisclosed location, where she is observing the period of iddat which is a customary practice in Islam following the demise of a husband.

Based on the information provided by the police, the Special Task Force (STF) successfully tracked down Guddu and Shaista after receiving credible leads about their association, according to the reports. In their efforts to apprehend Shaista and Guddu, the police have initiated surveillance on the mobile numbers of numerous relatives residing in Chakia, Kasari Masari, and Damopur Hatwa.

Authorities suspect that the couple may be currently facing financial difficulties, prompting them to potentially reach out to Shaista’s relatives or individuals closely associated with Atiq in search of assistance. In order to capitalize on this lead, the police have stationed a team from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) to monitor the activities surrounding the residences of Atiq Ahmed’s close acquaintances, ensuring a vigilant watch on any potential movements.