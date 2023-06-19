On Saturday (June 17), Islamists on social media decided to gang up on an Indian Hindu businessman named Kiran Karukonda for extending his support to Nupur Sharma.

Kiran, who works as the CEO of ‘7 Organic’, had criticised the growing Islamism in India, attempts to encroach upon Hindu land under the pretext of offering prayers, and appeasement politics.

He had also been vocal against the sinister agenda to normalise hijab in schools, Islamists spitting on food and the menace of love jihad. Given that some of his tweets had Dubai as the geo-location, Islamists sought his immediate arrest and deportation from the Gulf nation.

Islamists, both in India and abroad, attempted to project the Hindu businessman as ‘anti-Muslim’ and ‘Islamophobic’.

“One of the ways to support the Muslims of India is not to allow room for anti-Muslim haters in India, especially in the GCC, such as this guy residing in UAE, who stirring up sedition & religious strife against Muslims in his country. The immediate punishment is deportation,” wrote ‘columnist’ Abdulla Alamadi.

One of the ways to support the Muslims of India is not to allow room for anti-Muslim haters in India, especially in the GCC, such as this guy residing in UAE , who stirring up sedition & religious strife against Muslims in his country.



“This is the account of Kiran Karukonda (on) Facebook. Please Dubai police take strict action against this man,” one Islamist wished after sharing the screenshot of the Indian Hindu businessman’s LinkedIn profile.

“Lives in a Muslim country and spouts crap like this. Get him out and shut his businesses down now. People like this cannot benefit from being in a Muslim country and saying these kinds of comments,” wrote another Islamist.

One Mohammed Sher Ali remarked, ” This person living in Dubai, whose name is Kiran, wants to destroy the Muslims, if it is accepted then the government should ban five times Namaz. @DubaiPoliceHQ please take action on them.”

One Sohain Anjum wrote, “Hello @DubaiPoliceHQ please could you look into this Dubai resident spreading Islamic hatred in India whilst living safely in the UAE. Next, he will claim his account was hacked. His organisation is @7Orgnetwork Any Dubai peeps come across this guy??”

Congress troll ‘Ria’ also joined hands with the Islamist in hounding Kiran Karukonda. “His profile on Facebook is still active. @DubaiPoliceHQ please make sure that this Islamophobic man Kiran Karukonda is punished and deported and denied visa of all GCC countries.”

‘Journalist’ Ashraf Hussain tweeted, “UAE authorities have started an investigation against an Indian origin Kiran Karukonda after his Islamophobic tweets went viral.”

Twitter handle ‘South Asia Index’ also claimed that the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched an investigation into the supposed ‘Islamophobic tweets’ of Kiran Karukonda.

In 2018, a 28-year-old Indian named Vishnu Dev Radhakrishnan was arrested by the police in Saudi Arabia on charges of blasphemy.

Around the same time, Michelin Starred Celebrity Chef Atul Kochhar has seen his livelihood threatened by Islamist trolls and a restaurant aggregator, following his tweet where he highlighted the age-old Islamist persecution of Hindus.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was similarly subjected to death and rape threats by Islamists over a cropped video shared by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair