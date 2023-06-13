Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Indore, Madhya Pradesh filed an FIR against six, including a media portal, for attempting to defame the organisation by spreading fake news against it.

OpIndia has exclusively accessed the FIR which names the six accused.

The FIR has been filed against Facebook user Piyush Ahir, web portal Encounter News, an Apoorva Bharadwaj, Facebook group Janvichar Samvad admin Saurabh Jain, and two Twitter handles namely Bhavika Kapoor and Anuj Yadav.

A video was made viral by Piyush Ahir on social media making false allegations that the office bearers of the Sangh were running a spa centre in Indore as a front to conduct “sexual activities”.

Web portal News Nasha also published the fake news with a sensationalised headline. The article, which has now been deleted from the website, can be seen in a quoted retweet by a Twitter user.

The fake news, along with the video, was first shared by a Facebook user by the name of Piyush Ahir. It is clear from the caption in the following embedded Facebook post that there was an attempt to defame senior RSS leaders.

Named in the FIR is another Twitter user Bhavika Kapoor who has on several occasions used derogatory and accusatory language against RSS. She identifies as a Congress supporter as per her profile.

Hindutva is basically a mask to cover terror activities of sanghis.

Eventually it will destroy hindu families, hindu children and hindu culture.



😑😑😑 — Bhavika Kapoor ✋ (@BhavikaKapoor5) June 12, 2023

Another accused Anuj Yadav is a self-proclaimed ‘social worker’ from Bihar according to his Twitter profile. While the original tweet on his Twitter thread has been deleted, the thread in itself exposes his vulgar, hateful agenda.

The Jan vichar Samvad group on Facebook seems to have been specifically created to target Hindus, especially RSS and BJP-supporting Hindus. Random pornographic videos and images are free-flowing in this group. So much for “jan vichar.”

Fake News spread about RSS in the past

An FIR was filed by the Indore police in May against 10 unidentified persons for distributing objectionable pamphlets against RSS. In April, Jihadists on social media falsely alleged that RSS is plotting to ‘entrap’ Muslim women in India. The fake news was promoted by Hindu haters extensively on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Bhagwa Love Trap.’