On Tuesday, June 20, a Pentecostal pastor identified as Vinod Joshua (40) has been arrested from the MGR Integrated Bus Stand in Madurai while he was allegedly trying to flee. Reportedly, he was arrested under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

As per media reports, Joshua had been sexually abusing the pregnant woman since she was 15 years of age and continued his sexual abuse even after her marriage. The victim got married last year and is reportedly 8 months pregnant now.

Media reports highlight that the pastor had been sexually harassing her since 2018 when she was a minor. The prolonged case of sexual harassment case came to light when the pastor continued to harass the victim after her marriage.

Subsequently, she lodged a complaint with the women police. The pastor was booked under the POCSO Act which led to Joshua’s arrest from the MGR bus stand in Madurai. Joshua is said to be a native of Vellore. He served as a pastor at the Blessings of Brotherhood church in Keezhakottai, Thoothukudi.

As per the girl’s complaint, the victim was raped by the pastor when she was a minor. Apparently, both the victim and pastor Joshua belong to the same Keezhakottai village. The victim regularly used to attend church for choir practice. In 2018, when she was just 15 years of age, she was raped by pastor Joshua and the abuse continued for five years.

Furthermore, the girl is said to have been forced to have sex several times. Pastor Joshua had threatened the victim that he would kill her along with the family if she told anyone about her ordeal.

Last year Joshua was transferred to Vellore and now was serving at a church there. During the same period, the victim got married and is now around 8 months pregnant.

Reportedly, Pastor Joshua made contact with her again and would sexually harass her through WhatsApp video calls. Unable to bear the ordeal any further, the victim went on to file a complaint with the Kadampur All Women Police Station.

As the victim was sexually abused since she was a minor, Joshua was booked under the POCSO Act. On learning about the Police complaint, pastor Joshua tried to flee the area but was apprehended by the Police.

During the investigation, Joshua reportedly confessed to his crimes and was remanded in judicial custody. Police said Vinoth Joshua from Vellore was working as a pastor in Aseervadha Sagodhara Sabhai Pentecostal Church in Keezhakottai village.